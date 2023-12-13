Board taken to task over new solid waste site fee

A professed “trash tax” in Sampson County has soiled the spirit of the season, according to a contingent of citizens who chided county commissioners for instituting an annual fee for solid waste convenience sites that they said is by no means convenient.

Starting at the beginning of 2024, access to Sampson County’s solid waste convenience sites will require a decal affixed to the user’s vehicle that comes with an $80 fee, the bills for which caused a sizable blowback from recipients.

The recommendation, and ultimate approval in June, for the $80 solid waste availability fee was deemed part of the county’s focus on fees for services in lieu of a property tax hike. The convenience decal applies to all dozen solid waste sites, with the exception of the one in front of the Sampson County Landfill. The fee applies to the households or businesses within the unincorporated areas of the county, whose solid waste is not collected by a municipal government.

The new decal program will be effective Jan. 1, 2024.

An $80 bill for the convenience site decal fee — two decals are issued for the cost and are good for the calendar year— was recently sent by the Sampson County Finance Office to property owners within the unincorporated areas of the county. County government offices were inundated with calls from residents. Some of those in opposition came to the recent Sampson County Board of Commissioners meeting to express their disdain.

During the tail end of a marathon December meeting of the board, Wendy Taylor of Garland recited her own take on “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” dressed as the titular character.

“Every citizen in Sampsonville likes Christmas a lot, but the Board of Commissioners absolutely did not; the people were busy planning holidays with cheer, ever so excited that Christmas was near; then, they went to their mailboxes and found a new bill, the commissioners had sent them another raw deal; those sneaky commissioners had devised a scheme, to take more of their money and spoil their Christmas dreams. ‘Attacks on our trash,’ the poor citizens hollered, ‘and look at the cost, why it’s 80 dollars.’”

The festive poem alluded to the decal program, and several allocations that the county has made, including to give employees raises following a market study — $3.2 million — and to fight a lawsuit against current and former Sheriff’s Office employees regarding overtime pay — $200,000 in the last two budgets.

“‘They must buy these decals, it’s important,’ they said; ‘we’ve got to have more money, for we’ve got to pay Ed,’” Taylor continued with her poem. “‘Not to mention our lawsuit, and the new pay scale too, our monthly private security bill that is due; so go buy your decal by January 1, and open your wallets because we’ve only just begun. If you don’t buy the decal, well, you’ll drive to Snow Hill, we know it’s a long way, but you must do it still.’”

The poem continued, before concluding with Taylor calling on the ousting of commissioners whose terms were up in 2024. Two of the five current commissioners — Chairman Jerol Kivett and Lethia Lee — are up for election in 2024 and have already filed for reelection. Both will have opposition in the March primaries.

“In Whoville, the Grinch’s heart grew a size, unfortunately our commissioners are not just as wise,” Taylor said, as she wrapped up her work. “Reappraisals for everyone in the coming new year; it’s unprecedented times, or didn’t you hear? So the time is now citizens, we must take a stand, or the money-grabs won’t end, they will only expand. Take a look at these faces, and remember them well, because starting in March, let’s bid them farewell.”

Those who live in incorporated areas are not subject to the fee, but can gain access to the sites by purchasing decals at the Administration Office. Decals are non-refundable. Disposing white goods or electronic waste remains free of charge for the public at designated convenience sites, county officials said.

The fee was discussed by county leaders in the lead-up to the adoption of the 2023-24 budget, with the fee ultimately included in the plan. Properties within municipalities were not be assessed the availability fee. The fee was expected to generate estimated revenues of $1,055,000 — based on approximately $1.5 million costs and 70% fee collection rate — to offset annual solid waste costs, he noted.

Sampson provides 12 sites for disposal of solid waste and recyclables. These manned sites are operated by GFL Environmental Inc. and are for the convenience of county residents with household waste/recyclables only; and are not for commercial use.

Some residents chided county leaders for a flat fee they said lacks nuance, and is anything but equitable, whether you have a couple bags of trash or dozens. Others said there is not only a lack of convenience in the “trash tax,” but in the sites themselves.

Jack Hill of Newton Grove said he goes to one of the convenience sites once a week. A couple weeks ago, he went and the gate was locked during hours the site was supposed to be open, he said. It happened again recently.

“That’s my gas and time I’ve spent carrying two times recently,” said Hill. “This has been going on for years, not just the last two months. It was the same thing when Waste Industries was there. And you want me to pay an $80 tax. I don’t get it. It doesn’t make sense. That’s my frustration. It’s supposed to be convenient. I don’t see where it’s convenient me going three times to carry four or five little bags of trash. How is that convenient to me? And you want me to pay $80 a year for that convenience? Why weren’t we told about this ahead of time? I don’t understand how our government is working. Right now, it’s not working to me, and I don’t agree with it.”

Following the public comment section — there were a number of people who spoke in support of a new Hobbton High School, a grant application and county funding for which will be mulled further at a meeting this Thursday — Kivett made reference to comments that he made back in March in a sort of State of the County speech.

At that time, he expressed his concern on inflation and additional expenditures the county would be making, sans any new revenues. The commitment to employees was also expressed, something Kivett said has now been carried through on.

“Keep in mind, everyone on this board is a product of Sampson County, of which we are proud,” the chairman said, reitering statements from March. “We serve as commissioners not for financial gain — we don’t make any money here, folks — but to offer our services to the county which we grew up in and love. We believe the long-term future of Sampson County will be quite positive if we work together to accomplish these goals. And it would behoove us to move forward in a thoughtful and deliberate fashion.”

He pointed to the sizable salary increases that have now been allocated to county employees, all to stay competitive in the market in providing services to taxpayers.

“That has been our job and that has been our goal all along,” said Kivett. “We are looking out for the employees as best as we can, but coming with that is a cost. This year, considering what we did, we’re $8 million short (when budget talks start).”

Kivett said tough budgetary decisions would have to be made. County Manager Ed Causey alluded to such decisions in the 2023-24 budget message, during which the $80 fee was detailed.

“We have … begun to shift our focus to fee-based services and have reviewed our fee structures, recommending fee increases in multiple areas,” Causey stated. “Many believe that a reasonable fee structure for desired services helps to create a more equitable distribution for sharing the cost of government.”

“Our goal is not to hurt anyone,” said Kivett during the recent meeting, “but help everyone.”

