The Clinton High Class of 1972 brought generous gifts to Clinton City Schools this past Friday in the form of check donations. The donations themselves were to the school system’s annual Angel Tree project, a long-running tradition for CCS, with the goal to ensure all students get gifts for Christmas. The Christmas spirit was spread all around as the Class of ‘72 presented checks that day to the principals of Sunset Avenue, Bulter Avenue and LC Kerr.

Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent