In making preparations for the Sampson County HBCU Council’s HBCU Night for local high school students, Community Activities Committee member, Luther Moore, creates a public service announcement to invite everyone to attend the program. One of the objectives of the newly-formed Sampson County HBCU Council is to involve area high school students by making them more aware of the historical legacy of HBCUs and their many contributions to the world. This first HBCU Night event is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 21, at First Baptist Church, 900 College St., Clinton, beginning at 6 p.m. All local high school students and their parents are urged to attend.