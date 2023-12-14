‘Clear the Shelter’ event set for this Saturday

The shelter is full of animals that can’t wait to see who will be showing up to take them home.

An opportunity to give and receive a gift in one fell swoop by adopting a pet will be presented to this community and beyond in the form of the fifth annual “Clear the Shelter” event held at the Sampson County Animal Shelter. The team is looking for a big turnout to find forever homes for the animals in their care.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 16, the shelter will offer the chance to add a new member to families seeking to adopt, as adoption fees will be waived, in addition to the animals having had shots and vaccines. There will be about 50 dogs and cats available.

This is an opportunity for the community to support the shelter and add happiness to homes with a new best friend for the holidays, whether that four-legged best buddy is a dog or a cat, shelter officials said. To capture the moment, Santa will even be in attendance for an updated family photo with the newest member in the frame.

The “Clear the Shelter” event also provides a sort of head start regarding care. Anna Ellis, director of the animal shelter, specifically explained, “All of our animals, upon intake, are vaccinated, dewormed, and heartworm tested if they’re old enough.”

In addition, Ellis said, “So, the majority of the animals will be spayed or neutered. If they’ve come in very recently and haven’t been able to go to the vet, they’ll actually still come with the voucher to get that done.”

Ellis and the entire team at the shelter also have an acute focus on ensuring that the adoption leads to joy and care that is mutual between owner and pet.

Though the initial shots will have been administered, Ellis stressed, “it’s truly a lifelong commitment.”

“We do ask that if you get any of the younger puppies, you talk with your veterinarian about the puppy shot schedule,” she noted.

Among those commitments, she discussed the importance of necessary long-term care.

“My staff and I always try to educate; just because something is free, doesn’t mean it’s necessarily the best fit,” she emphasized. “These animals are homeless, and they deserve better than for someone to adopt and then only keep them home for a week or so. Someone adopting needs to make sure that they’re able to provide a safe environment for that animal.”

She made the comparison, “I always say it’s just like a kid. I mean, it’s 24/7 care. So you need to make sure that you’re ready for that.” Furthermore, she said, “You can’t just take it home and not have thought about long-term care. It’s vital to go through that thought process.”

“You have to understand that it’s going to be an adjustment for the animal itself,” Ellis pointed out. “I mean, they’ve been abandoned and in the shelter or even living on the streets for most of their life, and then they come in this new environment.”

“It totally makes sense,” she said. “They may be a little nervous moving into a new environment, and I think it’s paramount that you give them time.”

There’s a process to go through for the animal, so Ellis stressed, “Don’t automatically judge, you know, the second or third day. You have to give them time to get accustomed to you and out of that stressful environment.”

The shelter has already had a great year in terms of saving animals, as she shared, “Our goal for this year was to save 1,200 animals, and we already exceeded that goal, having saved at least 1,260, which is incredible. This event is an opportunity to keep that going.”

With the waived adoption fee comes the need for some guardrails to ensure the animals find the best owner. Adoption also requires that the individual be 18 or older, with a valid ID, and there will be a limit of one adoption per family.

The shelter is located at 168 Agriculture Place, Clinton. For more information, call 910-592-8493 or visit www.sampsonnc.com/departments/animal_shelter/