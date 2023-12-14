Local funds contingent on $62M state grant award

Sampson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jamie King, center, speaks to Commissioners Jerol Kivett and Lethia Lee after the Board of Commissioners’ decision Thursday to appropriate the required local match of $4.2 million, contingent on the award of a state grant of $62 million.

In the wake of a groundswell of support for a new Hobbton High School, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the appropriation of roughly $4.2 million, part of a required local match that hinges on a $62 million state grant award. That grant application is set to be submitted by Sampson County Schools, with school leaders lauding Thursday’s decision by county officials, calling it “the first of many steps to eventually get to the finish line of a new Hobbton High School.”

“The Sampson County Board of Commissioners applauds the Sampson County Board of Education and the citizens of the Hobbton School District for their proactive efforts to obtain funding for a new high school; to that end, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners hereby approves the appropriation of money to provide the required local contribution of $4,228,314 for the project,” the adopted resolution read in part.

The resolution’s adoption came during a swift special meeting of the commissioners Thursday morning. It was approved in a 4-0 vote, with Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin absent. Chairman Jerol Kivett said Godwin, while not present, was also in favor.

The special session was called following the board’s regular monthly meeting on Dec. 4, where Sampson County Schools leaders, SCS Superintendent Dr. Jamie King chief among them, along with a sizable Hobbton Wildcat crowd of students, staffers and alumni, all speaking to the merits of a new high school for the district.

Built in 1957, the school is outdated, its infrastructure deteriorated, its classrooms crowded, and poorly lit, dark hallways and inadequate facilities hinder effective learning and limit extracurricular and academic opportunities, they said. Speaker after speaker during that Dec. 4 meeting told commissioners what a new facility would mean to the community and touted the transformative effect it could have on future generations, the district and the county as a whole.

“I would like to commend the students of the Hobbton community for sharing their story with us through the many emails and letters we have received over the past few weeks,” Kivett stated. “They articulated in a very respectful manner the importance of having a new school. They also commented that they understood if we, as the commissioners, weren’t able to fund the match. Their parents and teachers are to be commended for raising such well-spoken, respectful young people.”

“Today is a day to celebrate and show each other the love we have for our county and our communities,” said Commissioner Lethia Lee. “It’s a great day to be in Sampson County.”

The roughly $4.2 million, while appropriated, is contingent on the award of the $62 million North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s (NCDPI) Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund grant, which specifically supports school districts seeking to construct a new school. Approved by the NC General Assembly, funds for the state fund come from annual lottery revenue. That lottery revenue amount for needs‐based grants has varied annually, according to local school officials, from a low of $30 million to a high of $436 million since its inception in 2017-18.

“Today’s support by the commissioners is just the first of many steps to eventually get to the finish line of a new Hobbton High School,” King said in a prepared statement following the meeting. “The road to completion is realistically three to four years. While that won’t benefit current or near future Hobbton students, it will lay the foundation for generations to come.”

While the exact building site has not been determined, the total cost to construct a new 117,000-square-foot high school is approximately $67.4 million, which includes the grant request of $62 million, the $4,228,314 million local match, and a sales tax refund of nearly $1.2 million. It also includes the cost of demolition of the old Hobbton High School, school leaders said.

The Board of Commissioners, in its resolution, encouraged the Sampson County Board of Education and its staff to “carefully monitor the construction methods utilized and to look for any available efficiencies in the operation of the new building” and communicate those to commissioners.

Kivett addresses a few things during the brief Thursday session, praising the efforts of school leaders and Hobbton faithful, while also expressing his own concerns.

“The Sampson County Board of Commissioners applauds the efforts of the Sampson County Board of Education and the citizens of the Hobbton community regarding their conscientious efforts and zeal for obtaining a new high school,” said Kivett. “The enthusiasm is impressive. At the same time, the Board of Commissioners has a fiduciary responsibility concerning the entire budget to ensure that one decision does not significantly impact on the board’s ability to respond to other emergencies.”

Kivett noted that it was imperative to maintain reserves in the event of natural disasters. He also noted that, in times of recession, the county does not have the flexibility to adjust its budget as much as the private sector, and the demand for county services is greater as citizens need direct assistance during times when “people are hurting.”

“We have already heard criticism that the county should not have taken time to deliberate the question even though our time of deliberation is within the timeframe for applying for the grant. There are several points to be made that will be helpful for all to understand,” Kivett explained in a brief statement at Thursday’s meeting. “First, it is not good business practice (if legal) for one board to commit aother board to a future financial expenditure. This board is currently searching for solutions to retire a debt of $77 million on schools made by former commissioners. As Dr. King stated, the funds are not needed until later, maybe several years. Thus, we will allocate/set aside the $4.2 million for this project. This money is not available except for this one particular project.”

He noted that the county would not have been able to make the commitment “if not for the wisdom and leadership” of the county manager and the finance staff’s “conservative methods of building up the county’s fund balance.”

“Dr. King, your presentation of the proposal was very compelling,” Kivett said, addressing the SCS superintendent in attendance at Thursday’s session. “However, there remain questions of clarity on any financial endeavor of this magnitude. Years ago, when the commissioners agreed to fund several schools, they limited the total dollars to be expended and ensured that everyone understood they would not go beyond the established amount. This was helpful for everyone to acknowledge the parameters of what was going to take place. Likewise, we have prepared a resolution that affirms our support and willingness to assist with this endeavor. We are also endeavoring to clarify expectations and minimize as much as possible unintended consequences.”

King previously urged county leaders to weigh the cost of construction, and what it might be if the county waits.

Citing figures, King said the 2015 cost to build a new Hobbton High was roughly $28.4 million, and the 2018 cost was $49 million. Now, it is estimated at $67 million. It is a trajectory that King said would have the county paying more than $100 million for a new Hobbton High in 2028.

That current Hobbton High School was founded back in the mid-1950s, nearly 70 years ago, a 82,600-square-foot structure built for less than $500,000. That’s where students still learn today. Teachers, parents and students said the structure has become outdated, dilapidated and landlocked to any growth, with U.S. 701 in front of it and athletic fields behind it.

During the Dec. 4 meeting, Hobbton High School student body president Sa’Tori Lorenzo detailed the “crucial need,” specifically noting outdated infrastructure and overcrowded classrooms that hindered classroom and extracurricular opportunities.

“Investing in a new high school would address these pressing issues and pave the way for a brighter future for our students,” Lorenzo implored, attesting to the need to update facilities to provide ample space for a conducive learning environment. “After 66 years, Hobbton High School stands as a testament to time, but it’s undeniably overdue for a transformation,” Lorenzo attested. I firmly believe that a new school is not merely a construction project, but a testament to your commitment to providing the best possible education for our students. As a senior, a new school would not benefit me, nor my father who attended the same school, along with many grandparents and great-grandparents of the Hobbton community. But your support will impact the lives of current students and will also lay down the foundation for generations to come.”

A new school, teacher Angela Martin said, “would bring more to the school than mortar and brick.”

“It would bring a strong sense of pride to our student body, to our community and our county,” Martin explained during that regular monthly meeting. “Hobbton students deserve the opportunity to walk into a classroom designed with the 21st century learner in mind. They deserve to walk tall proud of their building and their school home.”

A proud Hobbton Wildcat alum, BJ Lockamy Bass called the potential grant award a “deal of a lifetime” and urged commissioners’ support.

“It’s a deal I do not want us to pass up, and please have careful consideration. Please listen with an open heart and an open mind,” said Lockamy Bass. “I know $4.2 million is a lot to ask for, I know we sound crazy as I’ll get out, but we need it.”

At the time, Kivett noted the need for some “soul-searching” before coming to a decision to allocate the money for the new school, citing a number of other expenditures the county has made amid an already-stretched budget.

That soul-searching ultimately fell in favor of allocating local funds and pursuing a state grant that would aid Hobbton High’s plight.

The state grant application is due to NCDPI by Jan. 5, 2024. NCDPI will review all applications and by mid-Spring 2024 will notify school districts of their award status.

According to school officials, NCDPI awards the grants in accordance with the following legislative priorities: Counties designated as development tier one areas; counties with greater need and less ability to generate sales tax and property tax revenue; counties with a high debt-to-tax revenue ratio; the extent to which a project will address critical deficiencies in adequately serving the current and future student population; projects with new construction or complete renovation of existing facilities; projects that will consolidate two or more schools into one new facility; and counties that have not received a grant under this article in the previous three years.

“As a district, we meet six of the seven priorities, so I feel really good about our chances,” King shared. “But this grant is highly competitive, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.”

Should the state not award the grant for Hobbton, the county’s appropriation is rescinded, the resolution stated.

