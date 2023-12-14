Pictured, from left, are Richard Barefoot, Mark Gupton, Janet Dunn and Ray Clark Fisher. The four of them gathered together at Tuesday night’s board meeting in Roseboro as Dunn, the town clerk, administered oaths to Barefoot, Gupton and Fisher. The swearing-in came after the board members’ reelection, all unopposed, to the Roseboro town board.

During Tuesday’s meeting in Roseboro, the town board reestablished its leadership as newly-reelected mayor and commissioners were sworn in. Here, Mayor Alice Butler swears the oath for another term at the helm, as Town Clerk Janet Dunn administers the oath.

