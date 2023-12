On Dec. 5, the Clinton Lions Club completed their vision screening of Pre-K through 2nd graders by screening the homeschoolers of the Clinton area. The screenings were coordinated by Lillian Ruggles, with Lions Club members Dan Holland, Lee West, Pam McGuirt, Ginnie and Dan Pflaume and Gene Goetz doing the screenings. Pictured is Pam McGuirt performing a vision screening.