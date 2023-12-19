Adoptions aplenty at ‘Clear the Shelter’ event

Angela Curtis is thrilled to be bringing her dog, Brielle home, and Brielle might be even more excited.

Lily Wagner goes on a successful mission to leave the shelter with a cat, with a little bit of help from Hatie.

Sam Underwood, right, makes sure to stop by with some goodies from his store, Tails & Treats of Downtown Clinton.

Dylan Hallows wants to play with all the cats to make sure he’s found the perfect new friend.

Kittens can go in pairs, and Susan Birch can’t help but take the offer.

All the puppies are ready to say hello on the special day.

It was planned to start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, but by the time 11 came, the Sampson County Animal Shelter’s “Clear the Shelter” event had already led to an adoption.

The entire shelter was bustling, with dogs and cats alike looking for a forever home as these potential pet owners took in all the excited animals who were looking to share some love for the long term.

With donation fees waived from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the shelter saw consistent waves of potential adopters spending time looking for their potential new adoptees.

The percentage of visitors and families that came to consider a furry friend and wound up walking out with one was high, as the shelter started with 52 animals, according to shelter director Anna Ellis.

The number of cats and dogs remaining was significantly lower than the original total by the end of the event. After the one adoption took place even before doors were expected to open, four adoptions were already completed by about 11:15.

There was a palpable compassion that the individuals and families showed towards the cats and dogs, and whether speaking it out loud or just thinking it, a large cohort of visitors seemed to have a gut feeling that they’d love to take every animal in the shelter with them.

Though no one wound up coming to claim the entire lot, all those who did pick up a new pet left with a big smile and a bundle of joy.

Take Deborah Lane, who shared, “I actually came here a few weeks ago and got a cat, but I figured it’d probably be good for both of the kitties to have each other as friends,” as she proceeded to find the next cat to bring home in minutes.

Angela Curtis was a true example of selflessness as she took home a dog named Brielle. Citing her reason for picking Brielle, she began, “We absolutely hit it off to start with.”

She continued, “Brielle is also the dog that’s been here the longest, and I don’t want anything to happen to her, especially now that we’ve already started bonding so quickly.”

Staff and volunteers who have a deep love for animals are not only responsible for being able to host the “Clear the Shelter” event, with the facilitation of so many adoptions in one day, they are also the key to having the ability to provide shelter, a facility in good condition, and all the care that is required to keep the animals happy and healthy until they find a new house to call home.

Of her reason for committing such time and effort to keep animals around the shelter instead of more grave outcomes, staff member Jill Crain said, “I’ve seen some animals in some really, really bad situations, but I can give them some comfort.”

It’s genuinely a deep-rooted care for the animals, as she put it.

“I don’t know what they’ve been through or what they’re going to go through, but while they’re here with me, we’re going to give them the care they deserve,” she said.

Another volunteer, Robert Bradshaw, has been involved with the shelter for 18 years.

“The experience is really like a type of therapy,” said Bradshaw, who expanded on this concept as he emphasized, “You start to find that you need the animals as much as they need you.”

Even Margaret Hamilton, who has worked with several shelters, including the Sampson County Animal Shelter, and has been a lifetime animal lover and advocate, conceded, “It can be hard at times” to keep the animals in the shelter when they haven’t found a home yet or are coming in from a horrible situation.

She emphatically clarified, “But the results, the incredible impact a pet can have, and the happiness you see when someone finds their best friend outweighs those hard times, easily,”said Hamilton. “The highs of working with the animals and seeing that animal thrive with a new owner absolutely outweigh any lows.”

The felines of the shelter went home by the broods. In fact, by about 1 p.m., what started as 10 available kittens in the shelter had dropped to only four; of the 14 older cats, seven were left, and four dogs were already headed to their new homes.

Ellis did share, “Normally, it’s backward, and dogs go quicker, but today, it’s been cats.” The bright side was evident, though, as she shared, “We’ve gotten 13 cats and four dogs to new homes already.”

By the time the day was done, almost half of the four-legged friends had found new homes. Over the course of the four-hour event, 24 of the 52 cats and dogs who started the day in the shelter were headed to a new family.

Despite the day’s success, this leaves 26 animals still in the shelter and looking for their person or people to spread love to in a new environment.

The decision to adopt is truly one that requires preparation and deep consideration on the front end and an everyday commitment from then on, shelter officials and others attested. Still, if it’s time to add a new member to the family, the Sampson County Animal Shelter is thrilled to help find the perfect fit.