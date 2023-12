The Christmas Lodge Tour at Six Runs Plantation will be held Dec. 23-24. Shown is Six Runs Plantation owner Becky Todd with four members of the Honey Bees Junior Garden Club designing Williamsburg apple trees in preparation for the tour. The Christmas tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. Admission is $5. Refreshments will be served. Six Runs Plantation Lodge is located at 2794 Register-Sutton Road, Rose Hill, NC 28458.