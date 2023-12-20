Sampson County Farm Bureau has been named the 2023 Women’s Program Award, Division 2 winner. The county program was judged by North Carolina Farm Bureau’s (NCFB) most effective in achieving stated goals throughout the year. The award ceremony took place during NCFB’s 88th Annual Meeting, Dec. 3-5, at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center, Sheraton Greensboro Hotel at Four Seasons. ‘The mission of North Carolina Farm Bureau is to improve the quality of life for farmers and rural families,’ said NCFB President Shawn Harding. ‘The accomplishments of the Sampson County Farm Bureau Women’s Program have helped area communities and assisted Farm Bureau in fulfilling this important goal.’ Sampson County Farm Bureau committee members were involved in numerous humanitarian and educational initiatives and activities during 2023, including numerous school and charitable events.