New UIS group puts together successful canned food drive

Pictured, from left: Emily Robinson, Ayvah Harris, and Taylor Alford, show off their donations on one of many trips to fill up the cars picking up the canned goods.

The first iteration of the Union Intermediate School Student Council is a driven group, very focused on school and community involvement.

From running the canned food drive to loading the donations, the success of the project is thanks to a team effort.

Beijing Romero helped to suggest the idea for the can drive and is happy to help the vision come together.

Liam Huck, left, and Khalil Ashley, right, need just a little bit of help from Principal Colt Pierce.

Landan Fennell is happy to help carry the haul from the can drive.

Reverend Byron Bass, left, gives a heartfelt thank you to the students involved, accompanied by student council president, Marshall Brandt, left, and the council advisor, third grade teacher Allison Boyd, right.

Pictured left to right, Genesis Sanchez, Sophie Gomez, Haylen Rodriguez, and Arleth Sorto can’t believe one of the boxes of canned goods fell out of their arms — the contents weren’t damaged though.

For their first big project, the inaugural Student Council of Union Intermediate School, a group selected through a thorough exercise in voting by the student body, put together a canned food drive to be remembered.

The primarily student-run project came to fruition Monday as the council members barely had enough room to pack the 1,845 collected cans of non-perishable items into two trucks full to be taken to a local food pantry.

The Student Council as a new initiative is an exciting one for the school, as it gives students another extra reason to invest themselves in a role of responsibility and leadership within the school and in the community.

UIS Principal Colt Pierce shared some background on this new program, explaining, “Ms. [Allison] Boyd, our Teacher of the Year, had the idea to have a Student Council.” He continued, regarding the process, “They really ran a full campaign for office, with speeches and the other pieces that go into that.”

Boyd continued diving into the details of their election process and the eventual makeup of the governing body as she said, “The whole student body actually went in and voted.” To make an even more realistic election, she continued, “We had voter ballots, and we had stickers once they voted.”

“We even had election booths because the Board of Elections let us borrow their voting booths,” she said. Boyd then expanded on this, explaining, “The students had to show their ID, which they use for their lunches, and if they didn’t have their ID, they couldn’t vote.”

Once the votes were tallied, the leadership was introduced. The team features Marshall Brandt as president, Anslee Burley as vice president, Taylor Alford as secretary, and Bryson Pierce rounding out the group as treasurer.

The council also includes two individuals from each of the homerooms in the school, and many of those representatives ran for office themselves, as evidenced by the nearly universal hand-raising from the group when Boyd asked who ran for office and who gave a speech.

When recounting their reasons for running and their goals as members of the Student Council of UIS, the answers were very selfless. Chloe Vann shared, “It’s really fun and also helps teach responsibility and kindness.”

Sofia Serrano continued the thought bluntly, saying, “I really just like the fact that we get to help people.”

Vann and Serrano’s fellow students in the bleachers murmured “yeah” and nodded their heads in agreement with that sentiment, and several other students relayed a similar message.

Another like-minded member, Chelsea Spell, added, “It’s important to make sure you care about others because they may need help more than you, and we can do that here,” falling directly in line with the spirit of the can drive.

This also aligns with the desire Boyd is helping to instill in the young leaders, as she shared, “In our first meeting, we talked about community service and how it was going to be an important part of our group.”

VP Burlee explained the process, “In the morning, we would go around to all of the classrooms and collect the cans and count them,” which Boyd said was a process the students were able to pretty much handle on their own.

With 1,845 cans collected by the final count, the breakdown by grade comprised 1,045 collected by third grade, 470 from fourth grade, and 330 from fifth grade.

With an ice cream prize on the line for the top three individual homeroom collectors, Mrs. Carter’s third-grade class took first place with 407 food items, Ms. Boyd’s class came in second at 269 cans, and Mrs. Burney’s fourth-grade class slid into the third spot with 159.

The entire third grade, with its commanding first-place finish for collections, was rewarded with an extra 30 minutes of recess, and the overall victors in Mrs. Carter’s class had the opportunity to enjoy a party featuring popcorn and a movie.

Thrilled with the outcome of the first project from their Student Council, Boyd, Pierce, and the UIS community are proud of their successful canned food drive, and they can’t wait to see what the council comes up with next.