Annual performance at First Baptist

A staple for as long as anyone in the congregation can remember, the choir of First Baptist Church held its yearly “O Holy Night” Christmas Cantata this past Sunday. This service uses song and narration in tandem to present the story of Christ’s birth. Those who who were able to get through the deluge of rain to attend the performance in person expressed the importance of this concert as a critical piece of their Christmas seasons, as the songs and fellowship help to lock in their Christmas spirit leading up to Dec. 25.

A staple for as long as anyone in the congregation can remember, the choir of First Baptist Church held its yearly “O Holy Night” Christmas Cantata this past Sunday. This service uses song and narration in tandem to present the story of Christ’s birth. Those who who were able to get through the deluge of rain to attend the performance in person expressed the importance of this concert as a critical piece of their Christmas seasons, as the songs and fellowship help to lock in their Christmas spirit leading up to Dec. 25.

A staple for as long as anyone in the congregation can remember, the choir of First Baptist Church held its yearly “O Holy Night” Christmas Cantata this past Sunday. This service uses song and narration in tandem to present the story of Christ’s birth. Those who who were able to get through the deluge of rain to attend the performance in person expressed the importance of this concert as a critical piece of their Christmas seasons, as the songs and fellowship help to lock in their Christmas spirit leading up to Dec. 25.

A staple for as long as anyone in the congregation can remember, the choir of First Baptist Church held its yearly “O Holy Night” Christmas Cantata this past Sunday. This service uses song and narration in tandem to present the story of Christ’s birth. Those who who were able to get through the deluge of rain to attend the performance in person expressed the importance of this concert as a critical piece of their Christmas seasons, as the songs and fellowship help to lock in their Christmas spirit leading up to Dec. 25.

A staple for as long as anyone in the congregation can remember, the choir of First Baptist Church held its yearly “O Holy Night” Christmas Cantata this past Sunday. This service uses song and narration in tandem to present the story of Christ’s birth. Those who who were able to get through the deluge of rain to attend the performance in person expressed the importance of this concert as a critical piece of their Christmas seasons, as the songs and fellowship help to lock in their Christmas spirit leading up to Dec. 25.

A staple for as long as anyone in the congregation can remember, the choir of First Baptist Church held its yearly “O Holy Night” Christmas Cantata this past Sunday. This service uses song and narration in tandem to present the story of Christ’s birth. Those who who were able to get through the deluge of rain to attend the performance in person expressed the importance of this concert as a critical piece of their Christmas seasons, as the songs and fellowship help to lock in their Christmas spirit leading up to Dec. 25.