‘Warm Hands, Warmer Hearts’ project continues

While she only has a few bags in hand here there were nearly 1000 pair of gloves she collected. Now in her eighth year, she’s collected almost 8,000 pair in total, she’s been at it since she was 10.

This was during one of Evan Gillespie’s stop into one of the classroom and she had gloves aplenty for student each time she stopped.

As with each year, the Gillespie children continue to use their birthdays as ways to dedicate themselves to their community by giving back.

Since it’s almost Christmas time and the cold air is finally settling in, Evan Gillespie uses that time for her birthday project “Warm Hands, Warmer Hearts.” She recently completed this year’s project, one she’s been actively running since she was 10. It’s goal, providing warmth to as many students as possible in Sampson County by collecting and delivering gloves.

Now a junior at Clinton High, she’s collected nearly 8000 pairs since she began. This year was also a huge success achieving her goal of delivering to both Union Intermediate School and Union Elementary School, collecting nearly 1,000 pairs.

“So my project is called ‘Warm Hands, Warmer Hearts’ and I’ve been doing it since I was 10 years old,” Gillespie said. “It’s basically a yearly project where I asked for gloves instead of birthday presents, to collect, and then I give them to elementary schools across Sampson County. “This is the eighth year of doing my project. I’ve collected, I think it was, around 8000 pairs of gloves and I’ve given to every elementary school in Sampson County throughout the years of doing it.”

”This past year, my goal was to be able to give to both Union Intermediate School and Union Elementary School,” she added. “This year, I collected between 900 and 1,000 gloves, I believe, so it was around 1,000. I was able to meet my goal of giving to both Union Elementary and Union Intermediate School. I also have some gloves left over that I’m gonna use for next year’s project.”

As said, these birthday projects have become a Gillespie family tradition as both Gillespie’s siblings, Olivia and Tripp, have similar projects. They collect and deliver food for the Back Buddies program in the summer which tackles food insecurity for students around the county.

Gillespie shared what that meant to her being able to take part, year-after-year, in projects that help uplift the community with the entire family.

“It’s just really great, because it’s just good for us to do as a family,” she said. “We always help each other with our projects and it just feels good to be able to give back to the community, not only for ourselves, but as a family tradition. It just helps us get involved in our own community and give back to all of those that have helped us in the community.”

”I’m just really grateful for all of my family, my mom, my dad, my sister, my brother, and especially my Mimi (Gloria), because they’re always there to help me with my project,” Gillespie added. “They’re always packing gloves, or going out and helping me buy gloves, or collecting money from their co-workers and similar stuff. It’s just amazing that we all get to do it together and that we’ve continued it for so many years.”

Gillespie also dove into what made her want to pursue collecting and giving out gloves opposed to collecting food like her sister and brother. For her, the importance of staying warm for youth in the county being often overlooked her main focus.

”Well, I knew they had a lot of impact with food and food insecurity in the community,” Gillespie said. “My project and my birthday is in November, so it’s closer to winter months. As it’s getting colder, I just thought gloves would be the perfect little gift to give to kids around Sampson County, because warmth is a need that is severely overlooked. I just feel like when you think of what kids need, warmth isn’t something that your mind always goes to. It was just the perfect thing because, again, I was able to give back by giving these gloves. It also lines up perfectly with my birthday being in November when it’s starting to get colder.”

Now that Gillespie is nearing the end of her schooling days at CHS, she’ll be a senior this coming year, she’d share what the future holds for Warm Hands, Warmer Hearts.

”For next year, I think it’s going to be my last year of doing my project because I’ll graduate high school, it’ll be my senior year,” she said. “That said, I’m planning on bringing it back to Clinton City Schools, where I grew up, and hopefully I’ll be able to give to LC Kerr, Butler Avenue and Sunset Avenue next year. Hopefully I’ll be able to collect enough to give back to all of those schools and just bring it back to my home school, that’s what I’m hoping to do.”

That drive to help others is a path Gillespie plans to follow even as she heads to college. Her future career path uncertain currently but helping those around her, just like with her project, is at the core.

“So I‘m planning on applying to a bunch of different four year universities,” she said. “Some of my top schools that I’m hoping to get into are UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke. Then I’m kind of in between what I want to do right now because I really thought about being a teacher, but I’ve also thought about majoring in psychology and possibly becoming a therapist. So I’m kind of in between right now about what I want to do.”

As each Gillespie child does at the end of every project each year, expressing their gratitude for the help the receive is how they always close out their remarks. It was no different this year and Evan Gillespie made sure she did her due diligence.

”I just, have to again, give a big thank you to all my family,” she said. “Especially, my mom, dad, Mimi, brother, sister and my aunt, Stacy. “Then also, my church, Grove Park Baptist church because they help a lot too with it. I also forgot one more big update. We had an anonymous donor give $1,000 to both my project and my brother’s project. So that’s a $1,000 total, if we split it, that’s $500 each. That was a really big development for us that we’re really excited about and we’re gonna use it for our projects next year.”

