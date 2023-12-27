Sutton: More awareness still needed in Sampson

Pictured here is recent Fayetteville State graduate Mohagany Vann during Sampson County’s inaugural HBCU Night. She came to the podium and shared her testimony on what it meant to be a HBCU student, now graduate.

HBCU Council member Larry Sutton was very passionate when teaching about the many aspect of the importance and history of HBCUs.

A new chapter for community engagement began Thursday night in the form of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Council. Aiming to grow knowledge on HBCU among youth in Sampson County, the council held its inaugural event geared toward that mission — HBCU Night.

“I suppose I’ll open up and give you my usual ‘Welcome’ for coming out,” HBCU Council member, Larry Sutton said. “Thank you for being here and thank you for helping us kick off the county’s first HBCU Night event.”

The HBCU Council hosted its first event since being established earlier this year. Members of the council, along with graduates and current students of HBCUs, gathered at First Baptist for the event. Their goal and focus was to spread awareness to Sampson youth, mainly high school students, about the many positive aspects of HBCUs.

“With our first event we decided to have this, our first ever HBCU Night,” Sutton said. “The purpose behind that is to engage our high school students and make them more aware of the benefits, challenges and contributions that HBCUs have made over the years.”

Teaching about the history of HBCU, current students and recent graduates shared their experience in attending HBCU and why they chose to go there. There was shared wisdom from longtime alumni on the HBCUs and general discussions on the importance of HBCUs.

“Our state has 10 functioning HBCU as we speak tonight,” Sutton said. “We do have several of those HBCUs here tonight. We have A&T throughout the house, we have Fayetteville State in the house and we have NCCU in the house tonight. So as we can see, we are getting folks to come in and share and do things that help us put the council on the map.”

“This is what this is all about, doing more things to interest high school students to want to know more about our HBCUs — not only across North Carolina, but across the whole nation.”

While these were the intention,s there was a drawback to the event, that unfortunately being the lack of high school students showing up. The HBCU Council reached out to all the high schools, printed the information in The Sampson Independent and went to every popular social media site. Even with all that, they still had no turnout from Sampson County or Clinton City students.

Even so, the council remained optimistic regarding future events. To help in that notion, part of the event that night was used to brainstorm ways to improve youth engagement in HBCU Council activities going forward. Hosting events such as college fair days on high school campus, getting current HBCU students involved in event promoting, doing college field trips to tour HBCU schools and even just simply holding HBCU Council meetings at the schools to increase exposure.

These were just a few of the suggestion made for them to build on as they head “back to the drawing board,” Sutton stated during the event.

“If anyone out there that has any suggestions on how we can get a response from our audience, from our neighborhoods, communities, please let us know,” Sutton said. “We’re trying to reach out to engage communities about many things that are happening now, pertaining to alumni of HBCUs and or the NAACP.”

“We are out there, but we need you to join us to help us get the word out, to again, join us and be a part of what’s going on.”

Back on May 18, the call went out to area churches and to various other media about meeting at the church and forming the first-ever county HBCU Council.

“Finally, we began to get a trickling of people coming in for meetings,” Sutton said. “By September 28th, we pretty much had enough people to approve our bylaws and rules we want to go by. So now we have formed the first ever Sampson County HBCU Council, and we are here, to work with high school students, young people, HBCU graduates, friends and supporters on HBCUs.”

For those interested, Sutton said the door is open for any that wish to join the HBCU Council. The fee to join is $10. For more information regarding the HBCU Council, Larry Sutton can be reached at 910-590-6479.

