The Clinton Kiwanis Club and its members donated over $2,500 to the Falcon Children’s Home. The club donated $1,000 and the members contributed over $1,500 additionally. Pictured is Daniel Ruggles, vice president of the Clinton Kiwanis Club, with Patrick Womack, chief operating officer for Falcon Children’s Home. For those wishing to donate, they can do it online at https://www.falconchildrenshome.org/donate.