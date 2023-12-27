On eve of implementation, leaders to mull matter

A proposed solid waste convenience site fee that would come with an annual $80 fee for access to nearly a dozen locations in Sampson County has come under fire from residents after bills were recently issued leading up to the Jan. 1 start of the program. With just days before the decal program is officially set to take effect, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners has called a special meeting to further discuss the matter.

The board’s special meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, in the Administrative Board Room, 406 County Complex Road, Clinton. While the nature of the talk is unclear, “discussion of convenience fee implementation and related matters” is the only item on the agenda, according to an announcement from the county.

As of now, starting at the beginning of 2024, access to Sampson County’s solid waste convenience sites will require a decal affixed to the user’s vehicle that comes with an $80 fee, the bills for which caused a sizable blowback from recipients.

The recommendation, and ultimate approval in June, for the $80 solid waste availability fee was deemed part of the county’s focus on fees for services in lieu of a property tax hike. The convenience decal applies to all dozen solid waste sites, with the exception of the one in front of the Sampson County Landfill. The fee applies to the households or businesses within the unincorporated areas of the county, whose solid waste is not collected by a municipal government.

A bill for the convenience site decal fee — two decals are issued for the cost and are good for the calendar year— was sent out by the Sampson County Finance Office to property owners within the unincorporated areas of the county. County government offices were inundated with calls from residents who said they knew nothing about the proposed “trash tax” and subsequent approval of the fee. Some in opposition to the fee shared their displeasure at the Dec. 4 Sampson County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Those who live in incorporated areas are not subject to the fee, but can gain access to the sites by purchasing decals at the Administration Office. Decals are non-refundable. Disposing white goods or electronic waste remains free of charge for the public at designated convenience sites, county officials said.

The fee was discussed by county leaders in the lead-up to the adoption of the 2023-24 budget, with the fee ultimately included in the plan. Properties within municipalities were not be assessed the availability fee. The fee was expected to generate estimated revenues of $1,055,000 — based on approximately $1.5 million costs and 70% fee collection rate — to offset annual solid waste costs, he noted.

Sampson provides 12 sites for disposal of solid waste and recyclables. These manned sites are operated by GFL Environmental Inc. and are for the convenience of county residents with household waste/recyclables only; and are not for commercial use.

Some residents chided county leaders for a flat fee they said lacks nuance, and is anything but equitable, whether you have a couple bags of trash or dozens. Others said there is not only a lack of convenience in the “trash tax,” but in the sites themselves, which may or may not be open when you take the time — and trash — to visit them.

“This has been going on for years, not just the last two months,” Jack Hill of Newton Grove told commissioners during the December meeting. “It was the same thing when Waste Industries was there. And you want me to pay an $80 tax. I don’t get it. It doesn’t make sense. That’s my frustration. It’s supposed to be convenient. I don’t see where it’s convenient me going three times to carry four or five little bags of trash. How is that convenient to me? And you want me to pay $80 a year for that convenience?”

County Manager Ed Causey alluded to such decisions in favor of heavier fees in lieu of tax hikes in the 2023-24 budget message, during which the $80 fee was detailed. County officials have pointed to additional costs and expenditures, with little extra revenue to offset them.

“We have … begun to shift our focus to fee-based services and have reviewed our fee structures, recommending fee increases in multiple areas,” Causey stated. “Many believe that a reasonable fee structure for desired services helps to create a more equitable distribution for sharing the cost of government.”

“Our goal is not to hurt anyone,” said board chairman Jerol Kivett earlier this month, “but help everyone.”

