Board ends decal program before it begins

Days before a much-discussed solid waste site fee was set to take effect, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Thursday to rescind the $80 annual fee and refund any money already paid toward a proposed decal program to access county sites, eliminating the program before it could begin.

The fee, which was originally implemented with the 2023-24 budget, was scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 but received a sizable blowback recently when the bills were sent out. The county was inundated with calls and several residents attended the December Board of Commissioners meeting to voice their displeasure.

“Having given careful consideration to the public response the Sampson County Board of Commissioners has received to the solid waste availability fee since its adoption, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners now desires to repeal said ordinance in its entirety,” a an ordinance approved Thursday read in part.

Chairman Jerol Kivett acknowledged that the original implementation of the fee, while a prudent financial decision, had resulted in an unusual amount of confusion and concern. He said letters explaining the fee removal would be sent to citizens in the coming days.

“We heard and listened to your feedback,” he noted to a packed audience in the county’s small administrative board room during Thursday morning’s special-called meeting, which lasted about 15 minutes. “As commissioners, our goal has always been to balance the need for services against the desire to control the cost of providing those services. We sincerely regret the confusion that has occurred regarding convenience fees.”

Kivett noted the board’s collaborative partnership with solid waste management company GFL Environmental, which through two separate divisions and contracts operates the county’s 12 convenience sites and the regional landfill. County officials have had ongoing discussions with GFL representatives, and were ultimately able to come to an agreement.

“Within the last week, GFL has agreed to operate our convenience sites without charge for 30 months, a savings of approximately $2.25 million for the county,” Kivett remarked. “Today’s decision to rescind the fee was made possible by ongoing discussions between county leadership and GFL, which actually began all the way back to the fall of 2022 and continued throughout the summer. We were seeking to either maximize our host fee revenues or, given that it was time to renew our solid waste convenience site contract, at least minimize our solid waste collection costs.”

County leaders called the expected solid waste collection contract savings “significant” as the county “continues to grapple with an increased need for services, the corresponding escalating costs of providing them, and the need to avoid an increase to a tax rate already substantially higher than our surrounding counties.”

“We value our relationship with Sampson County, for whom we have provided integrated solid waste management services for a number of years,” said Ted Habets, area vice president of operations for GFL, said in a prepared statement. “We have made and continue to make significant capital investments to ensure our services operate at the highest level of efficiency and environmental safety. Our GFL team, many of whom are also Sampson County citizens, are committed to providing this important community service at the convenience centers, and we look forward to continuing our collaborative relations with the county.”

The hope, Kivett noted, was that those discussions with GFL would be complete in advance of the 2023-24 budget. However, when they were not, the board proposed a solid waste fee of $80 to offset costs.

The convenience site fee — two vehicle decals would be issued for the $80 annual cost good for the calendar year — would apply to all dozen solid waste sites, with the exception of the one in front of the Sampson County Landfill, according to the now-abandoned decal program. The fee would apply to the households or businesses within the unincorporated areas of the county, whose solid waste is not collected by a municipal government.

The move was part of the county’s 2023-2024 budget preparations, which reflected the board’s shift in focus to fee-based services, including the now-rescinded $80 solid waste fee. The fee, with was unanimously approved initially as part of the budget, was expected to generate estimated revenues of $1,055,000 — based on approximately $1.5 million costs and 70% fee collection rate — to offset annual solid waste costs, he noted.

Some residents chided county leaders for a flat fee they said lacks nuance, and is anything but equitable, whether you have a couple bags of trash or dozens. Others said there is not only a lack of convenience in the “trash tax,” but in the sites themselves, which may or may not be open when you take the time — and trash — to visit them.

“When we voted on this ordinance originally, it was a 5-0 vote then,” Kivett said following the 5-0 vote to flip and repeal the program. “So we try to do what we think is right.”

Commissioners thanked GFL, saying the negotiations and subsequent agreement allowed the county to be in a more favorable position.

“Things didn’t work out in time, but now they have, and I’m grateful for all of us,” said Lethia Lee. “We have to do what we have to do to survive, and I’m just thankful that they’re in agreeance with us and they’re trying to help us out — and I appreciate that. This is a plus and a win for all the citizens of Sampson County.”

Commissioner Sue Lee echoed those sentiments, and said she appreciated what GFL’s partnership has meant to the county.

“This was not a tax; this was a fee, a service-based fee based on the people who used the service,” Lee attested. “This is going to be helpful for everyone for 30 months. That’s a huge plus.”

County officials have pointed to additional costs and expenditures with which they are faced, with little extra revenue to offset them. It is anticipated that the focus on fee-based services will continue in future budgets, Kivett noted.

“Our goal is to govern in a way that is responsive to your needs while remaining fiscally responsible,” Kivett stated. “Together, we look forward to a thriving New Year for Sampson County.”

