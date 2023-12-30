On Oct. 20, members of the American Legion Henry J. Fowler Post 319 of Clinton made their way to the North Carolina Central Children’s Home in Oxford, NC. This is a pilgrimage journey that the members have been making for numerous years. Honoring the legacy of the late past commander Marion Fowler and others, they all felt this act of kindness was a worthwhile cause. This year, the members of the American Legion donated $900 to the North Carolina Central Children’s Home. Pictured, from left, are: Angela Williams, executive director of North Carolina Central Children’s Home; Commander Edgar Warren; Comrade Darryl Price; and Comrade Tex Howard. The donation will aid in daily endeavors of caring for the children. The American Legion is a nonprofit organization and as veterans who served their country, they still seek ways to continue to serve.