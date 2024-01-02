Two people were killed in a head-on collision Tuesday morning in northern Sampson County.

At 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, N.C. Highway Patrol officials received a call of a fatal collision on U.S. 421, near old U.S. 421 in the Plain View community.

According to reports, investigation by Trooper S.K. Naylor revealed that a vehicle driven by Michael Harrell Thomas, 65, of Coats, was traveling south on U.S. 421 when it crossed the center line and struck another vehicle being driven north by Devonda Renee Moore, 55, of Dunn.

Moore died at the scene following the head-on collision. Thomas was airlifted to Wake Med, where he died as a result of his injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

“The contributing factor is left of center,” a patrol statement read. “Speed nor impairment are suspected and both drivers were restrained.”

The two deaths are the first on Sampson roadways in 2024 after 28 in all of 2024. However, there have not been any roadway deaths since the end of October 2023.