Along with many communities across America, members and supporters of the Sampson County NAACP ushered in New Year’s Day commemorating Emancipation Proclamation Day, Jan. 1. 1863, as a date among the most ‘American’ of American holidays, viewing it as ‘the first chapter of a new history ’ in America. Helping to celebrate Sampson County NAACP’s first Jubilee Day is Irism Peterson Bryant, who rendered a soul stirring solo for the gathering at Lisbon Street Baptist Church.