Exonerated man, 24, says confession coerced as teen, incarceration unjustified

A man exonerated in the rape and murder of his 11-year-old neighbor when he was just 14 years old has filed suit against local and state investigators who he says deprived him of his civil rights through “shocking, malicious and objectively unreasonable police misconduct” that cost him years of his life and emotional distress.

On Dec. 19, Antonio “Trey” Jones, now 24, filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the law enforcement officers he said are responsible for violating his civil rights while investigating the Sept. 6, 2013 rape and murder of McKenzie Sessoms in Sampson County. Attorney Patrick R. Anstead of The Richardson Firm, PLLC filed the suit on behalf of Jones, calling for justice not only for his client but for Sessoms, whose murder remains unsolved.

“This civil action is being brought to achieve justice for both Trey Jones and McKenzie Sessoms. After more than 10 years, the rape and homicide of McKenzie Sessoms remains unsolved due to the incompetence and misconduct of the defendants,” Anstead said in a prepared statement accompanying the complaint that seeks a jury trial and compensatory and punitive damages under state and federal law.

The defendants named in the complaint include Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, Detective Christopher Godwin, Detective Andrew Worley and NC SBI Agent William Brady.

The lawsuit contends that Jones, then a minor with an intellectual disability and an IQ of 55, was falsely charged with Sessoms’ death based on a coerced confession. Jones was later exonerated by DNA evidence, with rape and murder charges brought against him in May 2014 voluntarily dismissed nearly seven years later, in March 2021.

Jones spent approximately five of those seven years incarcerated before being exonerated by the evidence, Anstead stated.

Anstead called on the North Carolina Attorney General and Department of Justice to “do justice” for Sessoms by reopening the cold case, reexamining the facts and evidence, and removing the investigation from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the local District Attorney’s Office.

The actions of the defendants, Anstead said, “proximately caused (Jones) years of unjustified incarceration, extreme emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life and permanent damages.”

Jones is being represented not only by Anstead but Charles M. Brittain III, an attorney and a duly appointed Guardian Ad Litem by Bladen County Superior Court.

Intellectual disability ‘obvious’

Jones suffers from an intellectual disability, one that he has had his entire life, they said, the lawsuit outlining the many assessments and psychological evaluations that he has undergone over the years, each consistently documenting “functional deficits” in his abilities to understand and use information, complete tasks, interact with others or even have his speech intelligible to those who listened.

Those tests showed his verbal comprehension and reasoning scores were in the 1st percentile; his working memory score was in the 4th percentile; and processing speed was in the 0.2 percentile. He had to repeat grades and was diagnosed as mentally impaired/intellectually limited at a young age.

“Trey’s intellectual disability and speech impediment manifested itself as early as age 4 and his limitations are obvious and apparent to any reasonable person who interacts with him,” the lawsuit contends. “From age 10 to age 14, Trey’s intellectual disability was materially unchanged in that it was at all times obvious and immutable and was or should have been apparent to any reasonable person who interacted with Trey that he suffered from an intellectual disability.

Jones was 14 years old on May 5, 2014, when he answered the door for two law enforcement officers at his mother’s home near the town of Louisburg in Franklin County, North Carolina, roughly 100 miles away from the Hairr Lane home near Salemburg where Sessoms was killed eight months earlier.

Special Agent William Brady of the NC SBU and Sampson Sheriff’s Detective Andrew Worley, acting on a tip, traveled to Franklin County to interview 14-year-old Jones, a two-hour interrogation that took place on the back deck of Jones’ mother’s home. They went to the home after receiving a tip from Sessoms’ then-16-year-old cousin, who recounted an incident about a month before Sessoms’ murder when Jones, during a trip to a swimming pool, got upset and made vulgar statements about Sessoms and another cousin.

In September 2013, Jones was staying in Salemburg at the time with his father, next door to the Sessoms’ residence. The move to his mother’s residence in Franklin County was due to a custody agreement between his parents.

The investigation revealed that around 6:50 a.m. Sept. 6, 2013, Sessoms was found dead on a couch in the living room by her father when he went to wake her up for school. She lived in the mobile home with her father and two half-brothers. Investigators determined that on the night of the murder, the Sessoms brothers were drinking and had invited guests over to their garage for some type of gathering that ended well after the 11-year-old girl went to bed. Estimates of how many people were there ranged from 5-6 people to 10-20 people.

In the wake of Sessoms’ death, the Medical Examiner’s report documented neck twisting with asphyxia, a crushed carotid artery and signs of sexual assault.

All the male relatives consented to give DNA samples and were interviewed. Every person interviewed denied knowledge of or involvement in Sessoms’ death. Investigators had pursued leads for eight months without an arrest.

“Months elapsed as the case went unsolved,” the lawsuit stated. “In the spring of 2014, investigators were still awaiting DNA analysis to be returned from the state lab and investigators faced increasing pressure from McKenzie’s grandparents on her mother’s side to solve the case.”

‘Two-hour interrogation’

The complaint contends that when Brady and Worley showed up on the doorstep of Jones’ mother’s home in May 2014, they said they wanted to talk to Jones in hopes he would assist with the Sesssoms murder investigation.

“Upon information and belief, Brady and Worley intentionally, with bad faith and malice, misled Trey’s mother to believe that law enforcement intended for Trey to assist in the investigation because Trey had been friends with McKenzie,” the complaint states.

They never read Jones or his mother their Miranda rights, never informed them they were not required to speak with law enforcement and “intentionally and purposely interrogated Trey without audio recording the interview,” the complaint reads. The only account of Jones’ statement is the version of Brady and Worley, who isolated the teen from his mother, the suit alleges. Brady and Worley maintain Jones wanted to speak to law enforcement alone.

The complaint states that Jones was accused by the law officials of being a liar even though he “repeatedly denied being responsible for McKenzie’s death.” Brady and Worley said Jones voluntarily admitted to the rape and murder of Sessoms.

“Trey only confessed to the rape and murder of McKenzie to cause Brady and Worley to leave the Jones residence as they promised to do … (and) to reunite with his mother,” the suit maintains. “No child of Trey’s age and intellectual ability would have felt free to leave the presence of Brady and Worley or know how to terminate the interview.”

Jones recanted his statement prior to Brady and Worley departing the Jones residence, with three or more members of the Jones family telling Brady and Worley that the teen was not responsible for the death and that he had problems with comprehension, the lawsuit maintains, but law enforcement officials refused to hear it or re-engage Jones before leaving the home. Jones suffered an emotional breakdown by the end of the interrogation, family said.

“It is alleged that, under the facts and circumstances, a two-hour interrogation of a child of Trey’s age and intellectual ability without a parent or guardian present is undue and coercive such that Trey’s statement to Brady and Worley was not voluntary.”

The lawsuit contends that other juveniles were interviewed by investigators in the case, naming three of them, and each was audio recorded and conducted in the presence of the juvenile’s mother or another trusted adult.

Jones’ family said they disclosed to the law enforcement officials that Jones had special needs, spilepsy and difficulty understanding things. Jones himself told them he was in special education classes at school, the suit maintains. The lawsuit contends that Jones’ marked deficits and his intellectual disability “was or should have been apparent” to investigators during the two-hour talk.

Two days after that visit, Jones was arrested in the rape and murder of Sessoms.

His mental and intellectual deficits were further apparent in a 13-minute custodial interview with Detective Christopher Godwin, the suit contends, with Jones’ confusion and comprehension on what was happening and the situation being explained, but were apparently not detected. Godwin, they said, “showed a reckless and deliberate indifference to the civil rights of Trey Jones by willfully and intentionally diregarding Trey’s obvious and apparent intellectual disability.”

“Despite what Special Agent Brady, Detective Godwin and Detective Worley contend, other individuals who had the occasion to interact with Trey in 2014 and thereafter quickly and easily recognized that Trey suffered from an obvious and apparent intellectual diability,” the suit states.

At a January 2020 suppression hearing in Sampson County Superior Court, juvenile court counselor Adrain McLawhorn testified that when presenting Jones with a secure custody petition in May 2014 he immediately recognized the 14-year-old was “delayed” while asking a series of questions in “regular conversation,” saying he did not understand the situation he was in or the questions McLawhorn was asking him.

Superior Court Judge Henry L. Stevens IV, in entering the order suppressing Jones’ statement to Brady and Worley, found that the teenager’s “demeanor, speech and perceived general understanding” as observed by the court was consistent with the observations of McLawhorn that Jones was not “normal” as the detectives testified.

“The only people who contend they were unable to recognize Trey’s intellectual disability are law enforcement,” the lawsuit states.

The suit furthered that investigators were not specificially trained to interrogate a juvenile.

DNA link to Jones ‘never true’

Just hours after 14-year-old Jones was charged in Sessoms’ murder, Sheriff Jimmy Thornton organized a press conference attended by a number of multiple media outlets to announce the rape and murder charges against the teenager.

“There, Thornton made malicious, knowingly false and misleading statements to the press and the public about DNA evidence to suggest the case against Trey was stronger than it was,” the lawsuit contends. “Thornton’s claim that there was DNA evidence linking Trey to the rape and murder of McKenzie was false, never true, and Thornton knew or should have known of its falsity.”

The North Carolina State Laboratory did not begin returning DNA lab results to the Sampson County Sheriff until nearly three years later in the spring of 2017, the complaint stated.

The suit pointed to the widespread headlines the announcement generated, bolstered by the sheriff’s comments of DNA evidence linking Jones. Those stories didn’t just come from across North Carolina, but from those in the United Kingdom and Australia in what became a case that garnered global interest.

“The repeated false and misleading statements uttered by Sheriff Thornton to multiple media outlets throughout the entirety of Trey’s ordeal were shocking, unconscionable, malicious, sadistic and evidence a reckless and callous disregard for and deliberate indifference to Trey’s civil rights,” the lawsuit attested.

In August 2014, Judge Sarah Seaton ordered Jones placed under two separate $1 million bonds for the two felony charges and ruled that he would be tried as an adult. The teen was not housed in the Sampson County Detention Center but was placed in a juvenile facility.

Beginning in April 2017, DNA lab results were returned to investigators. The state lab issused nine separate reports for forensic DNA analysis. They showed a match to her paternal lineage. None of them implicated Jones in any way and most, if not all, of the reports conclusively excluded the teenager in the crime.

“Investigators in the case would continue to insist that there has never been any evidence linking anyone else other than Trey Jones to this crime, which is patently false,” the lawsuit states. “In fact, there is not and has never been any evidence that links Trey Jones to this crime whatsoever.”

Sessoms’ grandparents Dudley and Cathy Starke spoke to various media outlets in September 2017, upon the fourth anniversary of her death. They called for justice and answers to pressing questions surrounding their granddaughter’s killing. They also expressed their belief that Jones, if he indeed committed the crime, did not act alone, according to media reports.

The charges pending against Jones were voluntarily dismissed by the district attorney on March 11, 2021.

“As a direct and forseeable consequence of the defendants’ egregious and malicious misconduct, Trey Jones was, without limitation, unreasonably and unlawfully subjected to criminal prosecution, emotional distress, and approximately seven years of incarceration or loss of liberty,” the lawsuit states. “The deprivation of Plaintiff Antonio Trey Jones’ liberty as a result of defendants’ acts and omissions continued from May 6, 2014, until the charges against Plaintiff were dismissed on March 11, 2021.”

