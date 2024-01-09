(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 28 — Courtney Murray, 54, of 503 Allen St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Jan. 22.

• Dec. 29 — TyKevin Raymon Highsmith, 18, of 712 Sampson Homes, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is Feb. 6.

• Dec. 29 — Wilkin Josue Murillo Mejia, 26, of 3416 Cabin Museum Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving to endanger. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 11.

• Dec. 30 — Shontel Lanesha Woodberry, 28, of 5340 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay, no liability insurance, canceled/revoked/suspended tag and handicap parking violation. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Feb. 5.

• Dec. 30 — Moneika Arnell Burnett, 27, of 294 E. Charity Road, Rose Hill, was charged with driving while impaired, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license revoked, drive wrong way on one-way street, failing to stop at steady red light. No bond set; court date is Jan. 11.

• Dec. 31 — Tyler James Logan, 31, of Clinton, was charged with drunkenness and littering. No bond set; court date is Jan. 23.

• Dec. 31 — John Ray Faison, 36, of 302 Weeks St., Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and violation of court order. No bond set; court date is Jan. 23.

• Dec. 31 — Ronald Mitchell Bullock Jr., 46, of 2560 Lake Artesia Road, Faison, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. No vond set; court date is Jan. 5.

• Dec. 31 — Kymet Neal Smith, 80, of 509 Powell St., Clinton, was charged with shoplifitng. No bond listed; court date is March 5.

• Dec. 31 — Rolando Santiago Jimenez, 36, of 58 Hillcrest Lane, Faison, was charged with driving while impaired, fictitious tag and no operator’s license. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 11.

• Jan. 1 — Linwood Junior Atkinson, 49, of 97 Linwood Drive, Fairmont, NC, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, driving while license revoked and rear lamp violation. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 5.

• Jan. 1 — Jakina Tykeyia Dudley, 36, of 224 Muscle White Circle, Lumberton, was charged with carrying concealed gun. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 12.

• Jan. 2 — Joey Franklin Bishop, 54, of 201 Blueberry Lane, Roseboro, was charged with carrying concealed weapon and possession of Schedule II controlled substance. No bond or court date listed.

• Jan. 2 — Archie Knuckles, 42, of Big Creek, Ky., was charged with driving while impaired, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying concealed weapon. Bond set at $750; court date is Feb. 21.

• Jan. 6 — William Gordon Parker, 46, was charged with assault on a child under 12, misdemeanor crime of domestic violence and second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Jan. 23.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.