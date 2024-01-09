Upcoming event to raise funds for beautification

Seraphim Smith also has a piece for the raffle, with his style on display in this mural.

In partnership with the Clinton Development Corporation, the Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee is holding their fourth “Mystery Masterpieces” fundraising event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25, at Alfredo’s in Downtown Clinton.

After seeing positive results holding the event in 2017, 2019, and 2022, the team is looking forward to another successful event in 2024 with proceeds used to beautify the downtown area with additional plantings.

Mystery Masterpieces is an art lottery-style event, with each ticket holder drawing a number to determine which piece of 6-by-6 inch art they will take home. The diligent work of the Design Committee has led to the accumulation of 100 pieces of art for this year’s event.

The committee invited Seraphim Smith and his mother, Bonnie Smith, to be spotlight artists this year.

Since 1986, Bonnie has been making stained glass art, and her specialty is the “Tiffany” method, which utilizes solder and copper foil.

Bonnie Smith’s son Seraphim is known throughout Eastern North Carolina for the murals he’s created throughout the area, with the dogwood mural off Ferrell Street in Downton Clinton included in his portfolio. He has also spotlighted the Clinton and Sampson County Community as a producer for North Carolina Weekend on PBS.

There will also be raffles for some of the Smith’s work, with Bonnie having contributed two pieces of her stained glass work and Seraphim’s contribution of one of his dogwood canvases. Seraphim also created two mini masterpieces for the main art lottery.

Raffle tickets will be available for pre-sale and during the event at $10 each. Tickets for the event itself will cost $40 and must be purchased before the event, with only 100 event tickets to be sold in total. Contact the City Planning Department at (910) 299-4904 to purchase event and raffle tickets.

President of the Clinton Development Corporation and the Clinton Design Committee, Beth Stewart, shared, “We believe our community has really enjoyed our Mystery Masterpieces events, and we will be excited to use these funds to take on additional beautification projects in Downtown Clinton.”

The event’s Co-chairs, Wendy Carr and Shawn Purdie, are both members of the Design Committee and expressed their appreciation to various entities that have been instrumental in supporting this year’s edition of Mystery Masterpieces.

“The committee appreciates the contributions of all artists who contributed mini masterpieces to the event,” Carr said. She also eluded to the growth of the arts scene in Clinton, continuing, “We have noticed each time we hold an event, the art keeps getting better. This year, we had over 50 artists who donated their original works to the event, with most contributing two pieces each.”

Purdie explained, “As Downtown volunteers, we enjoy working on events that continue to make our Downtown more vibrant.” Pointing out a specific project, Purdie added, “We look forward to using this year’s proceeds to add more colorful plantings downtown.”

“We also appreciate the contributions of our sponsors — Livingstone Graphics, Sunrise Wines, and Samantha and Alfredo DiPinto of Alfredo’s — for their support and generosity,” Carr added.

Mary Rose, Clinton Planning and Main Street director, said, “We hope events such as this and our other Downtown events are enjoyed by our citizens and visitors to Downtown Clinton.”

“All of our Clinton Main Street Program Committee members and volunteers seem to gain more passion and fulfillment from each project accomplished Downtown and are inspired to accomplish more, which is something for which we are truly thankful,” she concluded.

For more information, please contact Mary Rose, Clinton Planning and Main Street Director, at 910-299-4904 or [email protected]