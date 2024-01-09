Will serve at least seven years in Newton Grove incident

A Sampson County man who assaulted and restrained his ex-girlfriend, driving her from her Clinton home to Newton Grove before being confronted by the town’s police chief in a situation that escalated to gunfire, will serve at least seven and a half years behind bars following a guilty plea this week.

On Monday, Michael Almer Rich, 51, pled guilty in Sampson County Superior Court to felonious assault by a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and felonious restraint. In all, Rich received an active sentence of a minimum of 7 years, 7 months, and a maximum of 11 years in the N.C. Department of Adult Correction.

Within that, Rich was sentenced to an active sentence of a minimum of 79 months (6 years, 7 months) and a maximum of 107 months (8 years, 11 months) for felonious assault by a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and an active sentence of a minimum of 13 months and a maximum of 25 months for possession of a firearm by felon, with those sentences to run consecutively in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Rich received an active sentence of a minimum of 17 months (1 year, 5 months) and a maximum of 30 months (2 years, 6 months) for felonious restraint, with those sentence to run concurrently with the sentence imposed for the felonious assault by a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.

The State was represented by District Attorney Ernie Lee and Assistant District Attorney Robert Thigpen. The defense counsel was Hayes Ludlum of Warsaw. The presiding judge was Judge Joshua Willey of Craven County. Lee detailed the case in a press release issued Tuesday on the case and the plea.

According to state’s evidence, on June 15, 2021, Rich went to the residence of his ex-girlfriend in Clinton and assault her with a 9mm handgun, restrained and removed her from the residence and drove the victim in a Ford Focus to Newton Grove.

While stopped at a Dollar General in Newton Grove, the victim was able to flag down a woman in the parking lot of the Dollar General to call 911 and that she was being held against her will. She told the woman that Rich had a gun. The woman called 911 and then followed the Ford Focus as it left the parking lot, occupied by Rich and the victim.

Rich then drove to Sam’s Circle Mart in Newton Grove, where he got out of the vehicle and entered the store.

At about 2:40 p.m., Chief Greg Warren of the Newton Grove Police Department responded to the scene and saw the Ford Focus in the parking lot of Sam’s Circle Mart, with a female sitting in the front passenger’s seat. Warren, operating a black unmarked Ford F150 and wearing his Newton Grove police uniform, approached the female in the Ford Focus and then proceeded to Sam’s Circle Mart.

State prosecutors noted that Sam’s Circle Mart has a video camera that clearly captured the interaction between Warren and Rich, when Rich exited the store and the police chief approached him and requested to speak with him. Rich walked away from the chief toward the Ford Focus and the victim, at which point Warren grabbed Rich’s shoulder.

“The defendant turned toward the chief and with his right hand, the defendant pulled a gun from under his shirt,” the District Attorney stated. “The defendant pointed the gun in the direction of Chief Warren’s face. The two were locked in close contact at this time. Chief Warren pushed defendant’s gun away from him and then stepped back. He created a space between him and Rich and then fired three rapid shots at the defendant.”

The defendant was shot three times, once in the chest and twice in the right side. The chief immediately radioed for medical assistance. A deputy with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office arrived shortly after the shooting. Rich’s weapon, a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, was loaded with eight rounds in the magazine, prosecutors said.

Rich was transported for medical treatment and received treatment at Wake Medical Center and at Central Prison in Raleigh. After his medical treatment, he was transported to the Sampson County Detention Center for pre-trial confinement.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the assault and felonious restraint of the victim in Clinton. The NC State Bureau of Investigation was requested by District Attorney Ernie Lee to investigate the officer-involved shooting. On July 21, 2021, after review of the SBI investigation and video of the incident, Lee found the shooting of Rich was justified because his actions caused Warren to “reasonably believe it necessary to use deadly force to protect his life.”

Prosecutors pointed to Rich’s previous convictions of felony drug possession and sales, assault on a female, driving while license revoked, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting a public officer, and communicating threats.

“Due to the actions of this defendant on June 15, 2021, the threat he posed to the police chief, his assault on the chief by use of a firearm, the dangerousness of his acts, and his prior record, this defendant deserved an active prison sentence,” Lee said in a prepared statement, thanking the Newton Grove Police Department, Sheriff Jimmy Thornton and the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the NC State Bureau of Investigation for their efforts.

“I appreciate the efforts and actions of Chief Warren in June 2021 in protecting the public and apprehending the defendant,” the District Attorney stated. “This was a dangerous situation and demonstrates how law enforcement put their lives on the line daily to protect the communities they serve.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.