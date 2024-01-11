Firefighters from multiple counties were on the scene late Wednesday afternoon at an abandoned structure near the intersection of W. Railroad and North streets in Roseboro. Units from Roseboro, Autryville, Salemburg and Stedman were among those who responded. Roseboro Fire Chief Lee Coleman, shortly after the incident, said the origin of the fire was unknown at the structure, which was a known drug and homeless encampment. A couple witnesses said they saw people entering and exiting shortly before noticing the flames. No injuries came as a result of the fire.