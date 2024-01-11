CHS pupils visit new Plant Sciences Building

Members of Craig Lennon’s Horticulture I class at Clinton High got to partake in an unforgettable agriculture experience, an opportunity that saw them travel to NC State where they got to be a part of a new Plant Science Initiative program.

As part of the program, those students got to visit and tour NC State’s newest Plant Sciences Building (PSB), where they had hands-on labs directly from a university professor. They were even taught about Ag Institute opportunities firsthand from Assistant Director of Academic Programs in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and Director of the Ag Institute, Lee Ivy.

Lennon is a longtime friend of Ivy’s and it was during a trip to NC State, while looking for student enrichment engagements, that this one came about. It was one Ivy was more than happy to supply for his students.

“I went up there to discuss some of the possibilities for implementing labs and different hands-on experiences for the kids,” Lennon said. “I happen to know Lee Ivy, the dean of Ag and Life Institute; we’ve been friends for a long time and he offered me the opportunity to bring my students.”

“He supplied everything — the lab tech, the teacher from the university, the materials — and he said, “I want you to do this.”

During their field trip, Lennon’s students got to participate in multiple demo labs, learning everything from developing seed coat, plant extraction, micropropagation and much more. They even got to make their own lip balm, all of which took place on the campus’ state-of-the-art PSB.

A deeper look into what his students got to learn during the program was a subject Lennon was eager to share more details on.

“The facility has been open about 18 months, it will be two years in June when it opened,” he said. “As for my students, they had a demo lab in the facility and they wanted them to be able to use it. So they did things there that we can’t do here because I simply don’t have the resources to do it.”

“They made seed coats, they did plant extractions, like people use to make scented candles, they did micropropagation, which requires a laminar flow hood, which creates a sterile environment,” Lennon continued. “They did just a lot of different propagation techniques that, again, we couldn’t do here.”

“It really gave them the opportunity to bring the curriculum to life and actually do what we were studying about.”

Lennon also mentioned that during the trips they got to see a lot of the equipment that they have there. Equipment such as their growth chambers, only eight of which exist in the world, four alone being on NC State’s campus inside their PSB.

“They can actually simulate any kind of environment and they were able to see that,” Lennon said. “I can’t say enough how much it really gave them an opportunity that they probably would not have received otherwise.”

It was an opportunity Lennon noted even got some of his students thinking about and even being interested in joining the agriculture field as a profession.

“This kind of after lab sit down sessions with Mr. Ivy, while he was not there at all of them, he was at a couple and they were able to ask him a lot about horticulture careers and career opportunities,” he said. “One or two particular students, they actually have a desire to go into that field. He also talked to them a lot about the Ag Institute and so I’ve had several inquire about applying there so I think it made them become aware of things that they might not have ever been aware of.”

After the program ended the Horticulture I students gave a presentation to the Board of Education, Clinton City School staff and their loved ones detailing their time there. As part of that Ivy himself paid a visit to CCS to share these words on the program and the experience he shared with those same students.

“It’s an honored to be here and I just have to start off by saying, students, good job, you all are awesome,” he said. “We saw enthusiasm and an eagerness to learn when they were coming to campus so it’s really, really fun to see that again. I got good news for students and I got good news for anybody here. There are very good careers available in agriculture and that’s our job is to help students move to that next step.”

”Mr. Lennon does an awesome job, I’ve known him for a number of years, his enthusiasm and commitment to these students is second to none,” Ivy continued. “I certainly appreciate that, to Mrs. Moore, thank you for making this happen for him and for all the students. One of the best parts of my job is to get to explain all the opportunities that are out there at every level, directly from high school into agriculture, through an associate’s degree program like the Ag Institute, or through a bachelor’s program and beyond.”

“And so again, I just want to say thank you to everybody that’s involved,” he added. “Thank you, students for making the effort and thank you again for the opportunity to partner with the school.”

Accompanying Ivy was fellow colleague and university teacher Sarah Dinger. Dinger is employed in the outreach and education programs of NCSU and helped head the labs during the program. She visited CCS and shared her thoughts, one that had similar sentiments as Ivy’s.

”I‘d just like to echo Lee Ivy’s sentiments, thank you to everyone for having us here,” she said. “A big thank you to Craig Lennon, this is the first program of its kind in the state. We have no partnerships like this one, at the Plant Science Initiative.”

“His vision began this summer and he’s crafted this experience for students to come to campus consecutively each month,” Dinger said. “I think that really transforms a student experience to see themselves in science and that’s what we hope to do. So this vision has really paved a pathway for other schools to mirror this kind of experience for students and we appreciate your support of programs like this.”

As for how the students themselves felt about being apart this program and experience, the message and the end of their presentation encapsulates it.

“Thank you CCS Board for approval of the field trips that allowed us to experience this learning opportunity,” the students said. “On behalf of the entire Horticulture class here at CHS we would like to say thank you to the NCSU staff involved and how much this opportunity meant. The overview of the Ag Institute and the opportunities that are available to us is very helpful as we draw closer to making post-graduation plans. We hope that this experiential learning will continue for the students in the future. Once again thank you for all of your help.”

Following the overall success of the programs initial completion thoughts of what’s next come to mind. For Lennon, however, steps towards that are already in the works and the spring semester is the target time.

“That’s in the works right now,” Lennon said. “As a matter of fact, he and I have emailed earlier to make plans for what we’re going to do for the spring semester. That was my level one course in the spring semester I teach the level one and the level two, so I think that we’ll be able to get more students involved in it in the spring semester as well. He’s got a lot of plans for that, I spoke with Mrs. Westerbeek back in the summer whenever this opportunity came about and she was full steam ahead and supportive of it. That means a lot, as a teacher, to have your administration behind you.”

”I also have to give 100% of the credit to Mr. Ivy and to my administrators here,” he added. “Mrs. Westerbeek, Mr. Williams and Mrs. Phillips were 100% behind us. Had it not been for them, I would have not been able to do it.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.