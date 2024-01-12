Hobbton High’s Nyla Polk recently garnered the NC Teaching Fellows Scholarship to attend NC State University. The Teaching Fellows program is a competitive, merit-based forgivable loan program providing tuition assistance of up to $10,000 per year for qualified students committed to teaching elementary education, special education, science, technology, engineering or math in a North Carolina public school. The purpose of the program is to recruit, prepare and support future teachers who attend institutions of higher education in North Carolina.