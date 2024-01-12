Sampson Community College is inviting artists to submit proposals for a temporary public art sculpture at Sampson East Park. The college encourages artists to participate by submitting proposals before the deadline of 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29.

The SCC request for proposals can be found at https://bit.ly/41TmNCh.

An initiative that began in 2023, the vision is to add public art to enhance the experience on campus. The current work, “Waterdrop” by Greenville artist, Hanna Jubran, has a one-year contract through August 2024. It will be replaced with the next piece voted during the public art vote in March through May 2024.

Artists can submit their work for consideration. After Feb. 29, the Public Art Committee will review all submissions and narrow the applicants to three to present for the public vote. The winner of the contest will be announced on June 1, 2024.

For more information on the submission process or to apply, please visit www.samspsoncc.edu/art.