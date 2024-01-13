It was a champions return for the Clinton Tigers Cheerleading program, who recently made their annual trip to the FCC (Fellowship of Christian Cheerleading) Nationals in Orlando. The competition included all ages from 4-18 years old and not only did they go to Orlando, Fla., they brought back championship jackets. The Senior Tigers maxed out the score sheet as all of the Tiger teams rocked their respective competitions. To top off the win their very own Coach Khristy Carter was named Cheer Coach of the Year out of several coaches all around the United States. After being named champs in Orlando, their next stop is Raleigh, NC for the State Championship.

Courtesy Photo