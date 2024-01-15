Luncheon honors fight for civil rights
It was an afternoon full of honoring and remembrance at the Sampson Expo Center on Monday, as all facets of the community came together to celebrate the birth of Martin Luther King, Jr. during the annual Multicultural Committee of Sampson County’s MLK Luncheon.
“On behalf of the Multicultural Committee of Sampson County, it is my distinct honor and privilege to welcome each of you to the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Luncheon,” committee member Gloria Bennett said during the welcome. “I extend my warmest greetings to everyone who is here in attendance today. We pause to celebrate the life and the legacy of a visionary civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who dedicated his life to advocating justice, equality and nonviolent social change.”
“This annual event brings people together from all walks of life, pastors, ministers, law enforcement officers, church leaders, sororities, fraternities, young and old, to celebrate his memory,” she continued. “We gather to reflect on his powerful messages, and to recommit to carrying out the dream of a more perfect union.”
She then went to pose the question to those present: What is your memory of Dr. King? Bennett called on all to ponder when reflecting on what we are doing to help make his dream a reality.
“What is your memory of Dr. King?” she asked. “Is iy peace with all nations, love without prejudice, or service to your community — I want to leave this thought with you, and that is, what am I doing to help make Dr. King’s dream a reality? Would he be pleased with our work and what we’re doing in our community?”
“So on behalf of the Multicultural Committee of Sampson County, thank you for your love and your service that you have shown by supporting this event,” Bennett added. “And remember, we are better together than we are separate, thank you.”
Following Bennett’s welcome Sampson County Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton came to the podium to share remarks in place of May Lew Starling who couldn’t attend.
As the program progressed Willa Roseboro of Alpha Kappa Alpha gave the mission statement and then DeOndra Peterson joined with the entire room as everyone sang loudly in unison, the Negro National Anthem “Lift Every Voice And Sing.”
The theme for this year’s luncheon was “If I Had Lived” which was also the title of this year’s skit. Put together and narrated by Multicultural Committee chair Dr. Ted Thomas, it was based on the tragedy of 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing in Birmingham, Ala. The church was bombed on Sunday, Sept. 15, 1963 and was an act of racially motivated terrorism that claimed the lives of four young girls. Their names were Addie Mae Collins, 14, Denise McNair, 11, Carole Robertson, 14, and Cynthia Wesley, 14.
This was the basis for the skit which depicted the girls on the day they died with an imagining of their future selves. One told the date they met their horrific end, the other, a version of themselves they wanted or could have become — always noting, but only, “If I Had Lived.”
As the event concluded, recognitions were given out to elected officials, sponsors and the Multicultural Committee. Gifts were also presented to their sponsors and patrons which was followed by a raffle drawing with event themed T-shirts and a $172 cash prize up for grabs.
Benediction and grace was offered by Running Branch Church of Christ’s Dr. Angela Harding, with hands full of box lunches catered by Jersey Mike’s.
Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.