SCS, CCS selected for NC grant initiative

Aiming to promote teaching fellows and the teaching profession, The North Carolina Teaching Fellows Commission selected 20 public school districts that would receive a yearly allocation of $50,000 in recruitment grants. When the selection was revealed, both Sampson County Schools and Clinton City Schools made the grade to be included as participants in the program for 2024.

Districts that were chosen had expressed interest in a grow-your-own teacher program, as this initiative is being launched to create “a pipeline of applicants and potential teachers to work in North Carolina districts that face recruitment and retention challenges,” according to a press release.

Speaking to the grant for the county schools in particular, SCS Superintendent Dr. Jamie King shared, “Our Assistant Superintendent and HR Director, Dr. Wendy Cabral, really pushed this over the finish line for us,” with gratitude.

As for the opportunity to have an additional sum to dedicate towards recruitment and professional development, King began, “SCS is excited about implementing a grow-your-own teacher program.”

He continued, “This is something that we’ve needed for a long time,” and, touting the upside, he said, “[this] will allow us to develop our future teachers.”

“As a part of the pilot initiative,” the release states, “Students will receive professional development support in conjunction with the Teaching Fellows program.”

This is not exclusively an initiative for students, as the grant affords the county schools additional capacity for dedicating funds to create a diverse pipeline.

The goal of the undertaking has to do with identifying and training emerging teachers from secondary schools, current employees, and even employees from ‘non-traditional sectors’ toward employment in the district.

By expanding the field to include non-traditional teachers, the grant money presents an opening to allow for TAs and individuals with practical experience in subject-related fields to pursue teaching certificates and credentials as the county works to “grow its own teachers,” so to speak.

Individual selected districts will outline plans with the Teaching Fellows program, and once approved, those plans for recruitment activities will be supported by the grant.

How to best approach the implementation of the initiative is still being decided, with King explaining, “Dr. Cabral and her team are working to identify the roll-out process within SCS.”

Continuing to express his excitement, King shared, “We are eager to welcome the first cadre of teaching fellows in our schools.”

Valerie Newton, director of Communications and Family Engagement for SCS, shared that the community has also already expressed excitement with the program and the potential it has to positively impact their schools and teachers.

Bennett Jones serves as the director of the North Carolina Teaching Fellows program, and he has expressed pride in the organization’s offering of grants and pursuit of increasing interest in teaching as a profession.

Jones explained, “One area of focus in the Teaching Fellows statute is to be proactive, aggressive, and strategic in the recruitment of potential recipients.”

Regarding the selection process, Jones shared, “This includes targeting regions of the state with the highest teacher attrition rates and teacher recruitment challenges.”

For this reason, in the selection process, there was special consideration for districts defined as border districts and districts that face recruitment challenges, such as being close to districts that offer higher local teacher supplements.

It’s something that can be accomplished, Jones said, “through active engagement with educators, business leaders, experts in human resources, elected officials, and other community leaders.”

This paints the picture of the team effort that the Teaching Fellows hope to see, as the grant is renewable for three years, and a goal of this pilot program is to have districts collaborate to share the practices they’ve found in working to enhance teacher recruitment.

All eight Department of Public Institution regions are represented in the selection of the districts, which also range from small to large.

This helps to collect data from school districts that are diverse in many ways as they collect data to share in the process of helping formulate the recommendations that will be considered to improve teacher pipelines at the local and state levels.

Given the program’s described purpose of recruiting, preparing, and supporting future teachers who attend institutions of higher education in North Carolina, Jones explained, “By marketing the Teaching Fellows program in more rural and remote areas, we hope to expand our outreach to recruit the best teacher candidates from all over the state.”

So, in addition to the the district receiving the $50,000 yearly grant by being selected as part of the Teaching Fellows program, SCS students will also have the opportunity to apply for individual to be a part of the process individually.

Per the release, “The Teaching Fellows program is a competitive, merit-based forgivable loan program providing tuition assistance up to $10,000 per year.” This is separate from the $50,000 that will be allotted to the county.

The target group for these merit-based forgivable loan is described as: “qualified students committed to teaching elementary education, special education, science, technology, engineering, or math in a North Carolina public school.”

The entirety of the list comprises Brunswick County Schools, Caldwell County Schools, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Chatham County Schools, Clinton City Schools, Edgecombe County Schools, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, Gaston County Schools, Granville Public Schools, Harnett County Schools, Haywood County Schools, Henderson County Public Schools, Perquimans County School System, Person County Schools, Rockingham County Schools, Rowan-Salisbury School System, Sampson County Schools, Wayne County Public Schools, Weldon City Schools, and Yadkin County Schools.