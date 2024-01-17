Bee School returns, classes start this week

For any who have interest in bees or being a beekeeper, Sampson County Beekeepers are opening the door to achieve just that. Their 2024 Certified Level Bee School starts this Thursday, Jan. 18, and registration for the classes are now open.

An important aspect of the agricultural industry is bees, whose importance in our environment is a message the Sampson County Beekeepers Association (SCBA) seeks continuously to impart. The group is looking to bring new members into their ranks in achieving that mission.

The Beekeepers are starting the year off by hosting the 2024 Certified Level Bee School, which will consist of a set of courses throughout January and into February. Attendees will learn firsthand about all the ins and outs of beekeeping from the Sampson County Beekeepers. At the end for those who complete the course will be a chance to test to become a certified North Carolina Beekeeper.

SCBA President Tammy Butler shared insight on the upcoming opportunities.

“It starts Jan. 18 and ends Feb. 22 and is held every Thursday night from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Sampson County Agriculture Extension, on Hwy 421, in the Livestock Conference Room,” she said. “The cost for an individual is $50 and the cost for a family is $75. That price includes your course notebook and all the materials we cover as well as a beekeeping book.”

Further information from the Cooperative Extension mentioned that Optional Certification Testing is on Feb. 22. Checks or money orders can be made out to: Sampson County Beekeepers, 55 Agriculture Place, Clinton, NC 28328. Cash or checks will be accepted on site the first day of class.

As for what the courses teach, Butler noted that it follows the curriculum set by the state’s Beekeeping Association.

“We follow the North Carolina State Beekeeping Association curriculum,” Butler said. “It teaches all aspects of beekeeping. For us, we stress beekeeping, not bee having, and a year of beekeeping is just like a calendar year. Every season has different things that you do with your bees and each season has its own challenges.”

“We’ll also teach how to protect them, we teach you about the makeup of a hive, the products that come from beekeeping because it’s more than just honey if you choose to do that,” she continued. “There are plenty other things that you get from a hive that you can use and sell.”

Butler said that wasn’t even the best part of taking the bee school. For her, the best part is what comes after for those who complete bee school.

“I think probably the best thing about bee school is once you reach completion, you are assigned a certified beekeeping mentor,” she said. “They actually go to your house, help you work your hive and teach you how to care for your bees during every season.”

“You get it for a whole year, so the entire time you are learning what those challenges are, how to adjust what you do with your bees, how to recognize signs and symptoms of diseases or pests and the steps that you take to correct those.”

For those who make it that far and choose to join the association, the opportunities to learn and grow as a keeper continues the journey forward.

“So if you join the Sampson County Beekeepers, which we hope they will, then that continues on,” Butler said. “We meet every month, we go over issues, things to be doing in your hive for that particular month or things to be looking for. We’ll even have guest speakers.”

“It’s just a nice community of beekeepers with a lot of camaraderie and support.”

In her final remarks, Butler shared her personal thoughts on what it means for her to be a part of the bee school and help to grow keepers in Sampson County.

“I think it’s exciting that we are growing beekeeping in Sampson County because it is so vital to the agriculture in this county,” she said. “It’s so vital to the continuation of making sure that there’s a cooperation between beekeepers and the agricultural community.”

“That’s what we’re striving to do, is to be a part of the whole that is Sampson County,” Butler added. “Every year we grow and get more active; it’s just exciting to be able to offer the school and keep our membership growing — that’s our goal.”

For more information on the Bee School or the association contact them at [email protected]; visit their website, sites.google.com/view/sampsoncountybeekeepers/home or Facebook, www.facebook.com/sampsonbeekeepersassociation

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.