Sampson native garners Walmart Health Equity Scholarship

The American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP) has selected seven individuals as recipients of the Walmart Health Equity Scholarship for Pharmacy Students recognizing their leadership, academic success, and a commitment to serving rural or medically underserved patient populations upon graduation. One of those students is from right here in Sampson.

Maegan (Bethany) Lamb, a native of Sampson, is a student at the University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy, a P3 in a 4-year, accelerated 3-year, or 0-6/7 program.

“As a pharmacy student from rural Sampson County, North Carolina, I came to pharmacy school knowing that I wanted to serve rural and underserved patient populations by addressing access to quality health care and other health disparities,” Lamb said, according to a statement announcing the seven scholars.

The Walmart Health Equity Scholarship for Pharmacy Students supports the financial need of students enrolled in Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree programs, who plan to serve in rural areas, medically underserved areas or populations (MUA/Ps), or Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs) upon graduation.

The goal of the scholarship program is to promote and support a diverse population of student pharmacists who will advance health equity.

“This scholarship will allow me to continue to further my education and knowledge of rural and underserved patient populations through my APPE (Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience) rotations, leadership roles, research opportunities, and attending national conferences, as I hope to further advocate for pharmacists in rural primary care settings,” Lamb stated.

Maegan Lamb is the daughter of Felicia and James Lamb, and the granddaughter of Lethia Lee.