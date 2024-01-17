Portion of N.C. 24 named for Strickland

Jefferson B. Strickland Highway will be officially dedicated during an upcoming ceremony, a stretch of N.C. 24 in Sampson County bearing the name of the man who served his community and state in so many ways over his entire life.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is hosting a dedication ceremony for Jefferson B. Strickland Highway on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m. at the Roseboro Town Hall, 101 W. Pleasant St., Roseboro.

A lifelong resident of Sampson, Jefferson Baggett Strickland served in state government as a member of the North Carolina Board of Transportation, as well as on local governments board as both as a commissioner for the town of Roseboro and as a member and chairman of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners.

“In each of those roles, Strickland worked tirelessly to ensure that N.C. 24 was widened and improved to better serve the community’s transportation needs, including its role as an important military corridor and an economic engine for the region,” a resolution for the Jefferson B. Strickland Highway, adopted last year, read.

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners unanimously supported the request at the end of 2022 that the North Carolina Department of Transportation designate a section of N.C. 24 in honor of Strickland. The North Carolina Board of Transportation honorarily made it official in August 2023, designating N.C. 24 from Underwood Road to Dixie Road in Sampson County the Jefferson B. Strickland Highway.

The appropriate signs will be erected “at a suitable time,” state officials said then. That “time” has been set for Wednesday.

Strickland is a longtime leader who was instrumental in highway and county issues for many years, including the project that eventually overhauled and widened the main thoroughfare in Sampson.

Strickland’s family submitted the request in 2022 to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, specifically his sons Neal Strickland, Mark Strickland and Stephen Strickland. Locally, the request required a unanimously adopted resolution of support from the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, which it received in December 2022. The supported request then went to the state.

The resolution supported the naming in honor of Strickland the portion of N.C. 24, beginning at the Clinton city limits and extending westward all the way up to the intersection where a stretch previously named in honor of R. Geddie Herring starts. Strickland, as with many N.C. 24 issues for years, was very much involved in the naming for Herring, a war hero, active citizen and successful businessman born and raised in Roseboro.

The board felt it was fitting to honor another active citizen and successful businessman from the Lakewood area.

In the board’s resolution, it mentioned the “notable contributions made by Mr. Strickland to betterment of Sampson County,” including his role on the various state and local government boards.

“In each of those roles, Jefferson B. Strickland worked tirelessly — despite many challenges in funding and numerous delays — to see NC Highway 24 developed and widened to better serve the community’s transportation needs, to provide an important military corridor, and to foster the economic growth of the county and the region,” the Sampson County resolution read.

Strickland was a Roseboro commissioner in the early 1970s, serving two terms as mayor pro tem. Starting in the 1980s, he worked with county and state officials, along with municipality leaders, on the endeavor to get N.C. 24 widened. That work led him to Raleigh to meet with legislators and the state transportation officials to get the project realized.

“He was getting the reputation, some good and some bad, of being the face of Hwy 24 in Sampson County,” his sons said in their request for the honor in their father’s name.

In the early 1990s, the opportunity was presented to him to become a member on the North Carolina Board of Transportation, another platform to remind leaders how vital the highway was to the county and the military, as the corridor from Fort Bragg to Camp Lejeune.

As time moved on, and funding kept getting delayed, Strickland’s efforts only increased. In the 2000s, that included serving as a county commissioner, acting as a county board member from 2006 until his retirement at the end of 2014, including stints as vice-chairman and chairman.

“It was a happy day for Jefferson Strickland” when he received a call that parts on the N.C. 24 project had been funded, his sons said. “Jefferson has spent his entire adult life trying to help the lives of Sampson County residents, from his beginning at Clinton Toyota (in the 1970s) to his role as a county commissioner.”

Strickland was previously bestowed The Order of The Long Leaf Pine and inducted into the Sampson County Hall of Fame.

“As I travel the state and see roads that have been named for people, I realize that many of them have passed away and never get to see the fruits of their labor,” the naming request from Strickland’s sons stated. “He is very proud of the work he did getting Hwy 24 widen(ed). This will be a huge honor to him to be able to share this with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

Strickland graduated from Salemburg High School in 1956 and then from East Carolina University in 1960. There, he met his future wife, Sue. The two married in 1961 and have been together for more than six decades.

He began teaching at Roseboro-Salemburg School in 1961, and taught there for six years. He then left teaching and became a community service consultant in Hillsborough for just one year. After his stint in Hillsborough, Strickland was contacted to become the new dean of students at Sampson Technical Institute, now known as Sampson Community College.

“It’s not necessarily that I was looking for a way to come back here, but it seemed like every time I would leave, Sampson County would keep calling me home,” Jefferson has told The Independent. “The opportunities for me have always been here in Sampson County. People will tell me how much I have done for this county and the surrounding communities, but this county has done a lot for me, and I am so blessed and fortunate to call it home.”

To RSVP for the Jan. 24 ceremony or for more information, call Brianna Couture at [email protected] or 919-707-2684.

