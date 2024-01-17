Land transfers

Brininger, Hank, Brininger, Hank Allen, Brininger, Kristy, Williams, Anthony Kirk, Williams, Diana Marie Moore to Williams, Anthony Kirk, Williams, Diana Marie Moore

Merritt, Betty, Merritt, Betty J. to Holland, James Rupert III

Shatterly, James R., Shatterly, Tamara B. to Valladares, Axcel

Stone, Dennis, Stone, Dennis Ray to Sandoval, Eusebio Sebastian

Shatterly, James R., Shatterly, Tamara B. to Bass, Thomas Michael

Smith, Helen, Smith, William V to Davis, Adam

Poole, Joyce Crumpler to Antonio, Leonidas Velasquez, Velasquez, Leonidas Antonio

Powell, Priscilla M. to Ivegotahammer LLC

Oates, Keith A. to Joyner, Matthew James

Joyner, Matthew James to Joyner, Matthew James

Cox, William Garland to Lin, Zeng You

Truist Bank to Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Burney, Clement Lee, Burney, Linda to Burney, Clement Lee, Burney, Linda

Spearman, Glenn M., Spearman, Minnie B. to Blackburn, Joseph Allen

Johnson, Anthony L., Johnson, Mary Anne N. to Johnson, Gabrielle E., Johnson, Taylor R.

CMH Homes Inc. to Callejas Mejia, Wendy, Callejas-Mejia, Wendy, Ismael, Efrain Velardo, Mejia, Wendy Callejas, Velardo, Efrain Ismael

Faircloth, Henry Enoch, Faircloth, Molly Faye to Brinson, Martha Jane

Brinson, Martha Jane to Faircloth, Henry Enoch, Faircloth, Molly Faye

Johnson, Gabrielle E., Johnson, Taylor R. to Shady Creek Farms LLC

Fisher, Faye, Fisher, Ray Clark to Seger, Ronald Wayne II

Dixon, Frances Kay, Dixon, Frances Stewart, aka to Dixon, Frances Kay, Dixon, Frances Stewart, aka, Dixon, Mitchell Kelly

Thurman Company to Hope, Brittany Ann

Sewell, Donna May, Estate, Sewell, Eleanor G., Sewell, Johnnie E. Jr., Exr, Sewell, Johnnie E. Jr. to Carrillo, Martha I.