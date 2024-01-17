This was the moment South Atlantic Regional Director Dr. Patricia Johnson and current president Gloria Bennett presented sorors Dr. Ruby Bell and Sherri White-Williamson with plaques and pins for their years of membership and service. Pictured, from left, are Bell, White-Williamson, Johnson and Bennett.

The power of the Delta Sisterhood could be felt in full force as they joined together to sing their Sweetheart Song.

Everyone in the room was full of smiles and laughter as the Clinton Alumnae Chapter presented gifts to South Atlantic Regional Director Dr. Patricia Johnson.

Southern Ambiance was packed this past Saturday as the Delta women came together to celebrate 29 years of the Clinton Alumnae Chapter.

South Atlantic Regional Director Dr. Patricia Johnson was the keynote speaker for the event and this was during her invigorating speech.

These three lovely women are the leadership that represents Delta Sigma Theta. Pictured, from left, are Clinton Alumnae Chapter first president Hazel Colwell, current president Gloria Bennett and South Atlantic Regional Director Dr. Patricia Johnson.

The proud women of the Clinton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. celebrated in grace and style this past weekend for their 29th anniversary.

A sea of red, white and purple came together at Southern Ambiance in Clinton this past Saturday for the anniversary. From the sisterhood tribute and 29th Anniversary Charge, to the singing of their Sweetheart Song and even in the fun they had while eating and handing out door prizes. The presence of their sisterhood bond could be felt the moment one stepped into the room.

In her first year as president of the Clinton Alumnae Chapter, Gloria Bennett was overjoyed to be together celebrating with her sisters. When asked what this day meant to her, Bennett’s thoughts went to a feeling of honor.

“To me it’s a privilege as first year President of this chapter,” Bennett said. “To be able to be the president at a time when we’re celebrating the 29th anniversary, and to be able to sit beside the charter president and the regional director, who was the chartering president of her chapter, to me, is an honor and a privilege.”

”I actually have history on both sides on me and there’s lot of presidents now,” she continued. “When they have their chapter anniversary, their chapter president is not even living. And so, we have somebody who’s been a Delta almost 75 years and she’s been a part of two charters. It’s been really great for me and it’s something to add to my Delta resume.”

The event was made even more special as the South Atlantic Regional Director, Dr. Patricia “Trish” Johnson, who was also keynote speaker, was present to commemorate to occasion. She’d echo Bennett’s thoughts on being able to celebrate their 29th but also noting that day was cause for a double celebration.

“She’s said a lot, but she’s right, it is an honor,” Johnson said. “Why, because not only are we celebrating 29 years with Clinton alumni, we’re celebrating 111 years as an organization. In 1913, on Jan. 13, Delta Sigma Theta was founded, so to be able to celebrate both on the same day is a double blessing.”

“To be able to be here in person with my sorors from around this area is certainly a blessing and is a privilege,” she added. “I consider it an honor to sit in the presence of sorors who are doing great things.”

One of the highlights from the event was written in the program which shared the rich history of how the Clinton Alumnae Chapter came to be. A challenge made to the Clinton City Schools Pivotal Dark Horse Awardee, Hazel Greene Colwell, 29 years ago. Their history went a little something like this.

For years, Soror Ruby Bell had a vision to charter a Clinton Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta. Soror Colwell accepted the challenge, given to her by an Alpha Man, to charter a chapter, and sorors Colwell and Lillie Stokes hosted many meetings with fellow area sorors about making the vision a reality. Eight Deltas attended the first meeting and eventually deemed themselves the “Tri-County Women of Excellence.”

Along the way, Colwell was appointed leader of the group, and Stokes regularly opened her home to host meetings. After facing several obstacles, these resilient women eventually gained 32 Delta members needed to charter a chapter and established several community service initiatives that proved they were worthy, dedicated and hard-working. After two years of service, the official letter from Soror Nettie Faulcon, then-Director of the South Atlantic Region, informed the “Tri-County Women of Excellence” that the charter had been approved from National Headquarters.

Following that news, the Clinton Alumnae held their chartering ceremony at Andrews Chapel Missionary Baptist Church on Jan. 22, 1995 and they’ve been going strong since.

As founding president, Colwell herself was naturally there to celebrate with who she called not only her soror sisters but her children. Having no clue what she set out to start 29 years ago would become what it is today she shared her thoughts on reaching this moment.

“Twenty-nine years ago, 30 Clinton Delta women worked diligently to charter a chapter in this area,” she said. “I was chosen to lead the chapter and for 49 years I have worked hard to carry the mission of our sorority. We’ve had seven or eight presidents and each president, as we look into our book, you will know that we have many accomplishments.”

“How do we do it, by working together, having a common goal and loving each other as we work together to accomplish our mission,” Colwell continued. “Delta’s is my child, and whatever we do, I’m concerned and try to be involved in all of our activities and projects. I think that is a responsibility that I have which is to lead and I try to set the example as a leader for this chapter.”

“This 29 year anniversary, I’m excited for this, that we were able to celebrate 29 years of service and I know that we looking forward to many years ahead.”

As Dr. Johnson eluded, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded on Jan. 13, 1913 by 22 illustrious collegiate women. Their goal was to collectively promote academic excellence and assist those in need.

