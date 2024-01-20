Longtime town leader now at the helm

Following November’s election, the town of Turkey saw new leadership take the helm at mayor. That honor now belongs to former board commissioner Rudy Blackburn.

In that election, Blackburn ran against then-mayor Max Pope, defeating him by a tally of 41 votes to seven. After getting the nod to take the position over the town, he said he wanted to pay back that belief the residents have shown in him.

“Well I’ve been on as a town commissioner for 10-plus years and my last term I was mayor pro tem,” he said. “I enjoy working for and being a steward for the town, so me being elected for mayor just shows that the town believes in me and I believe in our residents. I enjoy doing for the town. I’ve done my best to, all these years, not to make it about groups, but instead I see everything as the whole town.”

Now the mayor, Blackburn wasn’t always certain he wanted to serve in the beginning, but after much thought he decided to answer that call — one he didn’t know then would lead to this moment.

“Years back, I had mayors that were here before and they’d ask me ‘Rudy, would you be interested?’” he said. “Back then I said, ‘nah, I’m not interested’ and some years later, I had another mayor asked me ‘would you be interested’ again. I said then that I’d give it some thought. After I gave it some thought, I ran for commissioner and I got elected.”

Making that choice ended up being one he noted he doesn’t regret. He did mention when it all started that there was a bit of a learning curve, but it was during that time he discovered his love for serving the town.

“That first year, it was just learning and really the second year I was still learning,” Blackburn said laughingly. “After the third year, as we have four-year terms — starting the third year of my first termI realized, okay, I enjoyed doing this.”

“When my four years was up again, I ran for commissioner again so it was eight years of being on it,” he said. “So after I ran and got elected again to commissioner, that’s when I got nominated for mayor pro tem, so I served as mayor pro tem on my second term.”

It was following the end of that second term that Blackburn decided he wanted to try his hand at running for mayor.

“After the second term, when my term was up, I said, ‘Hey, let me just try to run for mayor,’” he said. “Really, being mayor is real good for the town but it’s the commissioners that really makes this board what it is. Being mayor you start getting a little bit more phone calls about little problems, but Turkey’s a small town and it’s a real good town, I’m happy to continue serving it.”

As mayor, Blackburn has plans for what the future holds for Turkey.

”I want to see our town grow, of course; it’s a small town so it can’t grow but so much — even so, I’d like to see residents living here. Not just that, but residents wanting to live here and just enjoying a simple way of life,” said Blackburn. “Of course, bettering our roads and just our overall infrastructure — we all believe in trying to keep our infrastructure running and keep it up. We’ve been accomplishing a lot really — I’m gonna say in the last four years — than we have in the past. We plan to keep that going.”

Blackburn is married to wife Betty. He is originally from Clinton and was born and raised in Sampson County. His wife is originally from Richmond, Va.

“We’ve got two sons, but my youngest one recently passed. We love church, I’ve been working for the same company for almost 30 years and we just love this simple life,” Blackburn attested. “We moved over here in Turkey in 1998 and when we moved over here and bought a place in ‘98. We just fell in love with the small community. The small town and everything like that, we just love it. All your neighbors are nice and everybody knows everybody, I can’t say enough on how much we really enjoy living here. There’s no other place we would want to live right now than Turkey, North Carolina. They call it Turkey, but it’s God’s place too.”

