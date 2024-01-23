When it comes to wastewater and its journey to the treatment plant, the Public Works Department of Clinton dedicates a lot of time and resources to ensure safe passage from the moment it enters the drain until it reaches its intended destination.

The process isn’t as easy as one might think, though, for many reasons that may not come to mind — whether it be grease, “flushable” wipes, or other items that cause chaos in pipes, sewer backups from clogging are a serious issue. The incorrect disposal of waste into the sewer system can have a domino effect that could lead to a block or spillage in your home, your neighbor’s home, the pump down the street, and even more large-scale issues with wastewater infrastructure.

More awareness is necessary, as Lisa Osthues, environmental program manager for the Clinton Public Works and Utilities Department, shared. “We had a total of 102 sewer backups in 2023, and most of those were caused by grease.”

Grease and fat are more well-known as troublemakers that clog pipes, but they’re certainly not the sole offenders, with Osthues continuing, “There are also going to be things like wipes, for example, going into the sewer system. That’s another problem we have.”

Shedding light on the extent to which wipes sneakily cause and compound problems as the wastewater tries to navigate its way to the plant through the sewer system, she shared, “One of the slogans we use is ‘wipes clog pipes’ as we try to spread awareness because it’s a bad situation with that.”

“Even the ones that say flushable are not really flushable,” Osthues noted. She immediately had backup on the validity of this claim as Chris Medlin, Clinton Public Works Director, added, “Those disposable wipes, they don’t degrade fast enough.”

Medlin then pointed out, “Another big issue is with businesses when people are flushing the towels after wiping their hands off — they dissolve really slowly as well.”

The list of items that shouldn’t be flushed or put down the drain includes things like diapers, Q-tips, cotton balls, dental floss, medication of any kind, paper towels, cat litter and more.

It may not seem like something with an immediate nearby effect, but the issue can certainly hit close to home or even at home. Osthues elaborated, “If a manhole overflows, as fast as we try to get there to clear the clog, this can back up into people’s houses; it’s a public health issue.”

To Medlin, it’s essential that citizens understand that the potential for wastewater issues, big and small, doesn’t begin and end with blockages and overflows at manholes and problems in sewer lines that can also cause issues to sewage pumps.

“We’re not doing this just to protect the city’s infrastructure; It can cause great damage in their own residences,” he asserted. “Sometimes, the waste doesn’t make it out to the street because of the blockage, so we don’t get to it because the street would be where we take over.”

Medlin described a nightmarish but plausible scenario: “Sometimes, it’ll clog up under the house and come up in their bathtub or toilet as overflow, and our side of the wastewater line will be clean.”

Osthues added, “Imagine having raw sewage in your house,” as she continued to give examples of the ways in which this issue is more severe than it might seem.

Environmental concerns are also at play in thinking about the domino effect that can arise from things like overflows at manholes. Osthues explained, “When those overflows happen, that waste also gets into our creeks and streams.”

This connected another layer to the dangers of wastewater that hits close to home for many; as she pointed out, “There are a lot of fishermen around here, so that’s an issue when that spillage finds fishing spots.”

It’s not just fishing, she continued, “Deer will drink that water as well, so that has an impact when people go to hunt those deer.” The reality is that an entire ecosystem is impacted by wastewater spillage, which may result from just several citizens putting grease down the drain or flushing allegedly “flushable” wipes.

Even with the diligence of the daily work that public services put into consistent checks of manholes to ensure everything is flowing smoothly, it’s impossible to patrol the entirety of the sewer system at all times.

Medlin explained, “We have what we call high-priority lines, and typically, we check them daily.” Despite that consistent attention, he said, “But then it’s 24 hours before we get back to it the next day – a lot can happen in that 24 hours.”

Medlin emphasized the reality that a lot can change or go wrong in only that day’s worth of time.

Even with the awareness of substances that can clog pipes, the process leading to that was explained by Medlin: “As that grease cools down, it gets thicker, and it hardens,” he continued. “You’d be surprised how hard it can really get, especially this time of year.”

“Especially when temperatures are really low, it might harden up before it gets to the road or right at the road, which still affects their house,” Medlin added. This prompted Osthues to share another saying at Public Works: “Don’t use your garbage disposal as a trash can is basically what we tell people.”

“Our sewer systems on gravity,” Medlin explained, “And then we have 15 lift stations where we’ve run the wastewater out as far as we can using that gravity, so it goes into a lift station which pumps it up to a higher elevation and starts again.”

To make a comparison to the effect of having severe issues with grease, wipes, or anything else on the list of what not to flush or pour down a drain, Osthues shared, “If you imagine a wipe getting into our pump, or grease getting in our pump and causing big problems, think of what it would be like to have one of those wipes in the engine of your car.”

“If you let the wipes and the grease get mixed together on a pump, it is ungodly how hard that can get,” Medlin added, driving home the point.

Osthues pointed out, “It’s also a significant cost,” in reference to repairs, and the burden of that cost is tricky because the money for the overwhelming majority of repair costs has to come from the water and sewer utility budget and taxpayers.

This is because of the difficulty level of finding the source. As he said, “A lot of times, these will happen in a residential neighborhood.” This means it could be anyone in the neighborhood, really, “So, it’ll have made it to our outfall before that substance gets hard, and that makes it really tough to pinpoint the source.”

“Then we have to pull the pump out of the lift station, and they’re very expensive,” Osthues explained. For a pump repair, Medlin said, “I think the last ones we did cost $4,500 per pump,” and that cost is just to clean out the pump as a repair because, as he specified, “That’s not including the cost of the city’s manpower time or if we need something like a crane to help.”

After factoring in the manpower, the potential cost for a crane, and all the other financial pieces necessary to repair a pump, they estimated the price to be about $7,500 for that type of fix.

Osthues estimated that only about 10% of the 102 repairs were on pumps, but the other 90% of instances carry a price tag and require manpower as well.

With manhole overflows costing around $2,000 to repair, taking care of those is not as much of a financial hit. Given the volume of those occurrences, though, it really adds up.

Regarding potential related consequences for people, Osthues said, “I mean, I don’t know, but it could theoretically cause a rise in the rates for sewer bills at some point down the road.” She continued, “You know, there’s only so much money.”

Pointing out how the sewer problems not only cause financial troubles in general, she continued, “And if that money has to go towards constantly cleaning out fat and wipes, then we’re not able to do something else that we could be doing for the citizens.”

She likened it to an undesirable and problematic variation of a whack-a-mole game.

There are several options that the department recommends to combat this, such as pouring oil and grease into a container while still a liquid, wiping grease, and trashing oil and grease from dishes or cookware, among other strategies to employ before washing the dishes.

It may seem counterintuitive, but if grease does find its way to the drain, the right move is to flush cold water down the drain as opposed to a hot water and detergent combination that only breaks up grease temporarily.

One service the public works office offers is the ability to drop off used vegetable-based cooking oil. Not only does this keep the oil out of landfills, but it can also be recycled for biofuel use.

The criteria for recycling vegetable-based cooking oil include that it must be in liquid form, free of food particles, and brought in a sealed, labeled container. “A lot of people use a used milk carton that they’ve rinsed out or the vegetable bottle that it came in,” Osthues gave as examples.

Some extra background about their process at the wastewater plant was shared. As Osthues explained, “Our plant uses microorganisms to break down the waste, so any chemical could kill those microorganisms that treat the waste for us.”

Medlin was straightforward when saying, “I don’t want to underscore because it does a lot of damage, it hurts the environment, and it can do a lot of damage to our residents’ homes,” making the point that “it’s a simple problem with an even simpler fix. Just don’t put it down the drain.”

They agreed emphatically that managing the situation is a team effort. In curbing this issue, there is a deep belief that one person along the line making a change in their waste disposal habits can make a difference.

“People always think one person can’t have an impact, but they can if they repeatedly do what they’re supposed to do,” Osthues attested. She considers this a mutually beneficial undertaking: “They’re helping themselves as well because it could stop up in their house, especially during the winter.”

As Osthues said, “It’s really a neighborly thing to do. Think of the health of your community, the health of your neighbors, the health of your family.”

For more information or to report a sewer overflow Monday-Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., contact Clinton Public Works and Utilities at 910-299-4905. For an after-hours emergency overflow, contact 910-592-1151.