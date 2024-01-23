On Jan. 16, Harrells Christian Academy crowned Georgia Pope Miss Crusader during halftime of the HCA varsity boys basketball game. The esteemed title, voted on by the entire Upper School, is reserved for one HCA senior who is both a spirited campaigner and loyal supporter of Harrells Christian Academy. Also selected was a queen’s court that included a number of girls, who posed for a photo with the new Miss Crusader after the crowning. Pictured, from left, are: Willa Grace Johnson, Sabrina Batts, Elizabeth Greene, Brianna Carr, Addison Long, Brysen Smith, Scarlett Votaw, Miss Crusader 2024 Georgia Pope, Leelee Votaw, Taylor Grace Register, Piper Moore, Savannah Tatum, Ruthie Andrews, Anna Grace Johnson. Not pictured: Ariel Malpass.