Curtain rises this week on local production

Though 10-year-old Gabriel Ussery, middle, is the real-life younger brother of Simon Ussery, right, who plays Jack, the musical sees Gabriel playing the role of Les, who happens to be the younger brother of Logan Best’s Davey.

Logan Best, left, will be playing Davey, and Simon Ussery, right, will be playing Jack, and they take running their lines seriously as they prepare for their pivotal roles in the local production of ‘Newsies.’

The cast of Sampson Community Theatre production of ‘Newsies’ rehearses a number leading up to the start of shows for the local production, which will run over the next two weekends.

Tap dancing in particular brings a liveliness to the musical and at times lends itself to what seem like a dance battle.

Dakota Williams fully commits to the choreography during one of the many complex dance scenes.

The marquee lights are ready to be flipped on, and the Sampson Community Theatre has fully come to life as the cast and crew of the upcoming musical “Newsies” prepare to put on their rendition of the Broadway hit.

With opening night drawing near, there was a buzz throughout the theater during the rehearsal as the excitement from the many actors ready to take stage was palpable.

The director of the production is Angela Martin, a true veteran in theater and musical theatre productions. She made her directorial debut in Sampson County in 2005 with directorial credits already under her belt before her arrival. Including her work at other theaters, this will be her 86th time directing a production.

Martin is also the drama teacher at Hobbton High School and is in charge of or involved with nearly any endeavor on stages throughout the county.

“This is truly community-wide,” she said. “Anyone can come and enjoy the product of the hard work by this cast.”

She thanked the community for their part in making it possible to have three to four shows each year.

For example, the Sampson Arts Council is the main sponsor for this production, and the Kiwanis Club sponsored the last production, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.”

Along with these larger sponsors, Martin explained, “We also created and developed a program called the patrons, with individuals donating money and receiving two complimentary tickets to each production.”

“As a community theater, we need all the sponsorships we can get in order to put on productions,” she said. “It’s not just the production, but also licensing and other things that cost money behind the scenes.”

This means that she also writes and ultimately receives a lot of grants for the theater to help supplement the support from the community.

Using the medium of theater, Martin also had the idea for and executed the concept of an all-county production of the musical “Grease” last year. The production featured students from every high school in the county.

Playing Elmer in this “Newsies” production, Courtney Parker spoke to the value of not only the performance, but also the preparation, saying, “It was a great opportunity to get to know people that we probably wouldn’t otherwise.”

Simon Ussery will be taking the stage in the lead role as Jack Kelley and has spent more than a decade involved with the local theatre, dating back to a performance as ‘Little Simba.’ For Ussery, he said, “I love the family aspect of being here.”

“This is a space that allows for confidence and building skills in the theater,” he continued, expressing his appreciation for the support and opportunity he’s enjoyed at the Sampson Community Theatre.

Set to play the part of Davey on stage, another key role, Logan Best has similar feelings about his experience in the theater. His road to the stage and the role is a bit different than Ussery’s, as he changed roles within the theater several times.

Best started working in a tech role for shows, then with sound, followed up by lighting before he then made his way to the stage in a production of “Mary Poppins.” Sharing that he was quite shy as a youngster, he spoke about how the theater has helped him, saying, “This space and being on stage have really helped me shed a lot of that shyness.”

The youngest of the cast and younger brother to Simon Ussery, 10-year-old Gabriel Ussery takes on the role of ‘Les.’ Gabriel claimed that his brother didn’t force him into the theatre and was straightforward when asserting that he also just loves it.

Having already played Nemo in a production of “Finding Nemo Jr.,” he looks forward to performing in this musical and many more.

Just being in the presence of the players all preparing to put on their show, the dedication and commitment to their craft is evident. Within the cast, with actors range from 10 years old to 50-plus, and there is a sense of joy and community about what they are all doing together.

Just as the productions are for the community, being a part of the plays and musicals can provide a sort of family, they said.

As a community-based performance, the price of admission is $10.

“Especially for that price, the performance level is incredible,” Board Chairperson of the SCT Brenda Martin, and mother to director Angela, said passionately.

The mother and daughter, as well as the cast members, expressed great pride in the theater and the productions that take place within it, saying they feel strongly that those who attend will sense that energy coming from the stage and enjoy the Sampson Community Theatre’s production of “Newsies.”

There will be six performances over two weekends, Jan. 26-28 and Feb. 4-6. The performances on those Fridays and Saturdays will be at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday performances will be 2:30 p.m. matinees.

During each production run, you may purchase tickets in advance by calling Brenda Martin at 910-990-4510 or by stopping by the theater on designated days set during the production run. All tickets are $10, including tax, and payment can be made in cash or check.