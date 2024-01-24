Former EMS headquarters, sans memorial, on table

The Sampson County Veterans Park adorned with flags and flowers following a Memorial Day service. The county has resumed informally soliciting and negotiating offers on the former EMS headquarters property, excluding the portion where the memorial is located.

After some delays, the county is moving ahead in earnest in dealing with the property that once housed former Emergency Services headquarters, with commissioners directing staff to resume informally soliciting and negotiating offers on the Underwood Street property. That will exclude the portion that includes the Sampson County Veterans Park, which county leaders have assured will stay where it is.

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners previously expressed its interest in divesting itself of any ownership interest in and financial responsibility for the old Emergency Services building while maintaining the memorial at its current footprint off U.S. 701 Business and Underwood Street.

The issue of disposing of the property was first broached at the end of 2022 and, throughout 2023, local veterans pleaded with county leaders to preserve the memorial. Back in the fall of 2023, commissioners said the park wasn’t going anywhere, but it was a matter of how to proceed.

Potential options were pursued at the end of 2023, but it was at the board’s first meeting of 2024 when a clear path forward was offered.

“It is my understanding that the board would like to revisit the negotiated offer and upset bid process with the understanding that the Veterans Memorial Park would be subdivided from the property and would continue to be owned by the county,” County attorney Joel Starling said during the board”s meeting this month. “The county would negotiate an easement over the parking area of the remaining parent parcel so the public can have adequate parking at public events.”

The attorney said that process would necessitate the board redirecting the staff again to entertain offers from the public. If an acceptable offer is received, that would then come back to the board and commissioners would vote to accept it, starting an upset bid procedure that allows for that initial bid to be outbid, and so on.

The board concurred, unanimously voting to proceed with the negotiated offer and upset bid process. Staff will now resume seeking offers for the property at 107 Underwood St., including publishing a notice of availability of the property for sale. As part of the board’]s adopted resolution, the county will also obtain a survey that will allow the park to be subdivided from the larger Emergency Services Building parcel, allowing the county to retain ownership over the park and an associated parking area.

“The board reaffirms and restates its prior determination that it will be helpful to its deliberations regarding the disposal of the property for staff to renew their efforts to informally solicit offers and negotiate with prospective purchasers,” the adopted resolution states in part. “The board expects, but does not commit, to begin the negotiated offer and upset bid process in March of 2024, and hopes to have conveyed the portion of the property where the old Emergency Services building is located to an end-purchaser by July 1, 2024.”

The board’s recent resolution echoed the intentions it first expressed at the end of 2022.

Back then, the board directed staff to gauge interest and informally solicit offers that for decades housed emergency operations. Gauging interest in the EMS property was part of a larger endeavor to identify potential new sources of revenue for Sampson County government, but also broached as County Manager Ed Causey said concerns were raised that it might be in the best interest of county leaders to be free of the old building once not in use.

The board subsequently adopted a resolution directing county staff to informally solicit offers and negotiate with prospective purchasers for the possible sale of the old facility at 107 Underwood St., Clinton, using the negotiated offer and upset bid process authorized by state law.

In 2023, in light of the move away from the property and talk of potentially selling it, veterans voiced their concerns about the preservation of the veterans memorial on the edge of that same property. They have kept the topic at the forefront all of last year.

“Thereafter, the board received considerable public input regarding the Veterans Memorial Park located on the property and the need to preserve that park, and to ensure that the public would continue to have access to the park,” said County attorney Joel Starling.

Several veterans implored commissioners not to move the memorial, calling it a “prime location” off U.S. 701 Business. Veterans have also renewed their hope that the county might also be able to set aside some space from the parking lot to be utilized for the greenspace and growth at the park.

For many years, that place has served as a haven, a sacred ground that veterans and their families hold dear. Motorists who pass by also are able to see the memorial, the brickwork and the flags rising from it. It means something to a lot of people, Sampson County Veterans Service Officer Ann Knowles and local veterans have attested.

“There’s a lot of history in that park,” Knowles attested. “It is very personal to the veterans in this county. We just want to keep what we feel is very important to the veterans in this county, the widows who have lost their husbands, the children who have lost their dads. We would appreciate all consideration you can give us.”

Years ago, emergency officials noted the old armory building was “in dire need” of replacement, citing the aging facility, limited space and flooding issues at the facility on Underwood Street, which was constructed in 1956.

While the idea for a new facility was tossed around for years, emergency officials said the building had become too small and was susceptible to flooding during even moderate rains. The facility served as a North Carolina National Guard Armory until it was released to the county in 1995. There was a general lack of space for staff, equipment and storage, as well as ventilation issues.

At the board’s September 2023 meeting, staff offered commissioners additional information regarding possible options for the disposal of the building, and the board chose to defer any action so that it could further consider its options and bring the matter forward for discussion at a later date.

During that September 2023 meeting, Causey said that a full move to that new $18 million headquarters was completed, with 911 personnel now joining others in the new Emergency Services facility on Fontana Street. Commissioners assured, in no uncertain words, that the park was not going anywhere. They wanted to maintain the park in its current location and ensure that the public continues to have access to the park.

“The number one thing is that we keep that memorial for the future, for that to be there forever,” Board Chairman Jerol Kivett said at that September meeting, “but also that we do not have to maintain that facility there.”

“We also need a contingent plan so that park can grow,” added Commissioner Allen McLamb then. “I hope it never does, except for those who have already served, but you possibly could have more bricks and it grow larger. We need to consider that.”

As part of the upset bid process, the offeror would be required to deposit 5% of the bid amount with the Board Clerk, who would then publish an advertisement for eligible upset bids (which would have to equal 10% of the first $1,000 of the original offer and 5% of the remainder and be received within 10 days after the date of the advertisement and be accompanied by a bid bond or deposit).

If qualified upset bids are received, the upset bid process would be repeated until no additional qualifying upset bid are received. The Board would then award the winning bid or reject all bids.

County staff will report back to the board regarding any informal offers that are received so that the board may consider whether to dispose of the property.

