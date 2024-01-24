A Clinton man was killed Wednesday in a single-car wreck just south of Clinton, the second fatal incident on county roadways this week, according to reports from local N.C. Highway Patrol officials.

Jarod Michael Parker, 24, of Old Raleigh Road, Clinton, died in the wreck, which happened at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday on West Main Street, near Overland Road, authorities said.

Trooper M.E. Millen investigated the single-vehicle, single-occupant fatal collision, which occurred about 0.8 miles south of Clinton. His investigation revealed that a 2018 Honda Accord was traveling west on West Main Street, “at a high rate of speed,” when it ran off the right side of the road, in a sharp curve, and struck a tree, according to patrol reports.

“After impact, the vehicle caught fire and completely burned the front half of the car with the driver inside,” reports stated.

Parker’s death was the fourth on Sampson County roadways so far in 2024, and the second deadly incident in a week following a deadly wreck in the early-morning hours Sunday on U.S. 13 near Clayton Road.

