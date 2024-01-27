Sampson Early College High School will be holding its Miss SECHS 2024 pageant on Friday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Sampson Community College Warren Building. The theme for this year’s pageant is ‘Queen of Hearts.’ The event is hosted by the SECHS Key Club and will be a fundraiser for the local organization UCare. Tickets for the pageant are $10 and can be purchased ahead of time from the pageant contestants or at the door. Contestants for the pageant, from left, are: Alyssa R., Taylor H., Jamya S., Jyra B., Julie R., and Evelyn S.