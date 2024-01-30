What is Rabies?

Rabies is a contagious disease that is spread through contact with saliva or nervous tissue (like blood or brain matter) from an infected animal. Rabies is a virus that can be spread between animals, between humans, or from animals to humans. Rabies is 99% fatal once symptoms begin but can be prevented before symptoms begin through a series of vaccinations. The CDC estimates that fewer than 10 people have ever survived rabies, and 8 of the survivors had some type of rabies vaccine.

What Animals Can Get Rabies?

Rabies can be spread between mammals such as raccoons, skunks, cats, dogs, bats, ferrets, foxes, livestock, and humans. Other types of animals, such as reptiles, rodents or insects, cannot get rabies. Rabies cannot be spread through mosquitoes or mice. Although it is rare for indoor only pets or livestock to contract rabies, it is still possible. It is important to keep your pets up to date on all rabies vaccines and to keep rabies tags. Pets who have access to outdoor areas and who may encounter wild animals should be vaccinated for rabies and frequently inspected for wounds or bites that may have come from another animal.

How is Rabies Spread?

Rabies spreads when animals or humans are exposed to an infected animal’s saliva, blood, or brain tissue through a bite or open wound. The rabies virus can also enter an animal or human body when infected tissue comes into contact with mucous membranes. Once the virus enters the body through a bite or open wound, the virus travels through the body’s nerves until it reaches the brain and spinal cord. The virus then begins to multiply and causes swelling and inflammation in the brain. Once the virus begins to multiply, symptoms begin to show. After symptoms begin, the rabies virus travels to salivary glands and can be spread through saliva. It can take several weeks or even a few months for someone infected with the virus to show symptoms.

Symptoms of Rabies

In humans, rabies almost always causes coma or death within 10 days of symptoms beginning. However, completing the rabies vaccine series after exposure can prevent infection. The initial symptoms of rabies are fever, headaches, weakness, and discomfort. An infected person in the later stages of rabies will have symptoms such as insomnia, anxiety, paralysis, hallucinations, excessive salivation, difficulty swallowing, and hydrophobia (a fear of water). These symptoms will last for a few days until the disease progresses into a coma or death.

Animals can show different rabies symptoms than humans. Animals in the later stages of rabies infection may have difficulty walking or display jerky, uncoordinated movements, paralysis, seizures, difficulty breathing or swallowing, excessive salivation, acting “out of character”, self-harming, and showing unusual aggression towards humans or other animals. Any animal displaying these symptoms should be avoided and, if possible, Sampson County Animal Control should be notified of the location, type of animal, and time of sighting.

How is Rabies Treated?

Rabies is treated through a series of four vaccines. If you are bitten by a wild animal or an animal that may be infected with rabies, wash the wound with antibacterial soap and water for 15 minutes, then report to the emergency department of the nearest hospital for the first dose of the rabies vaccine as soon as possible. After the bite, if you can identify the animal, contact Sampson County Animal Control as soon as possible and notify them of the time, location, and type of animal. If the animal is a pet or if it is unvaccinated for rabies, it may be quarantined for 10 days to make sure it does not develop symptoms.

While you are in the emergency department, you may also receive a tetanus vaccine and a shot of rabies antibodies in addition to the first dose of the rabies vaccine. The second, third, and fourth dose of the rabies vaccine will be administered at the Sampson County Health Department three days, seven days, and 14 days after your first dose.

How to Prevent Rabies

Rabies, while dangerous, can be prevented! It is important to keep your pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations. If you are a hunter or work with animals and have a higher risk of getting bitten, speak to your doctor about rabies pre-exposure prophylaxis to prevent rabies infection. Avoid interfering or interacting with wild animals, if possible, especially if you see an animal acting strangely or out of character. Notify Sampson County Animal Control of any sightings of wild animals that may be infected with rabies. If you are bitten by a wild animal or a pet that does not belong to you, or if you come into contact with a bat, report to the emergency department for the first dose of the rabies vaccine and contact the Sampson County Health Department for doses 2-4. Together, we can work to eliminate the spread of rabies from animals to humans.

Cameron Howell, MPH, RN, CPHN, is the Communicable Disease Nurse at the Sampson County Health Department at 910-592-1131 ext. 4248. If you need to make an appointment for a rabies vaccine, or have questions and concerns, contact the department at 910-592-1131.