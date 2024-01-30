Leading up to a packed March primary, Sampson County Democrats on Saturday night hosted a debate for the District 4 county commissioner race, featuring incumbent Lethia Lee and challengers Raymond Hedrick Hayes and Andrea C. Rouse. Lee and Hayes participated in Saturday’s debate, while Rouse was not in attendance. All three are Democrats. The debate was held at First Baptist Church, 900 College St., Clinton, and was moderated by Marcus Bass, a former Sampson County Democratic Party chair, who asked questions and allowed candidates to offer rebuttals to responses. The audience also provided questions that were read by Bass. Lee and Hayes addressed a wide gamut of issues, including the county’s budget, its workforce, employee salaries, law enforcement, education, economic development, water infrastructure and the landfill. See full coverage in Wednesday’s edition.