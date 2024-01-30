Art lottery raises money for downtown beautification

Seraphim Smith is proud to have his dogwood mural in Clinton. He and mother Bonnie were the featured artists at last week’s Mystery Masterpieces event.

Seraphim Smith, left, and his mother, Bonnie Smith, right, served as the spotlight artists for the event.

The 100 art pieces are waiting to go home with the guest who draws their number.

Alice Brunson, a Clinton native who has just returned after 40 years of living in California, is excited to receive her locally-made art.

The stained glass perfectly complements the view of downtown from Alfredo’s upstairs window. The work by Bonnie Smith was on display at the 2024 Mystery Masterpieces event.

The 2024 Mystery Masterpieces event was put on recently by the Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee, in partnership with the Clinton Development Corporation, featuring a bevy of works from local artists and a mother and son whose colorful pieces were both on full display and familiar to those around here.

The event was held at Alfredo’s in downtown Clinton on Thursday, Jan. 25, was deemed a success by those who put it together.

You’d be forgiven for thinking the upstairs of the restaurant was actually an art gallery, as the guests enjoyed time to socialize over wine and hors d’oeuvres at the art lottery event, which featured Bonnie Smith and her son Seraphim Smith as the spotlight artists. Bonnie has been working with stained glass since 1986, and Seraphim is a muralist who also works with his mom by drafting and framing her work.

“We were very pleased with the fact that so many past attendees and ticket holders who had never attended seemed to have really enjoyed the event,” said Mary Rose, Clinton Planning and Main Street director.

The lottery format featured those in attendance drawing a number to determine which 6-inch-by-6-inch piece of locally made art they would be taking home. The 100 pieces for the lottery were donated by more than 50 artists in the area, according to Wendy Carr, one of the event’s co-chairs, and most even shared two masterpieces.

Rose emphasized, “And our art — it just seems to be getting better each time we do this.”

It wasn’t only the guests and committee who were excited to be in downtown Clinton at Alfredo’s for the evening, though, as Seraphim and Bonnie both spoke about Clinton’s place in their hearts.

“I wrote an episode for the North Carolina Weekend here,” Seraphim said, “And I took my mom, my aunt, and my uncle here (Alfredo’s) for dinner.”

He continued, “We love to take people here, like our family, when they’re visiting from out of town,” and said further, “It’s wonderful to take them to this restaurant and show them the neat downtown here in Clinton.”

Emphasizing this, Seraphim said, “You guys really do have a sweet downtown,” at which time his mother, Bonnie, interjected, “It’s beautiful here … just simply beautiful.” The Smiths’ appreciation of downtown Clinton and willingness to support the area was clear.

“We love the old houses and old buildings,” Seraphim resumed. “She (Bonnie) was talking to me about it in the car. We love how you all take care of your houses.” With his mom Bonnie being a stained glass artist, he flashed a big smile as he suggested, “You know, you have a lot of beautiful houses that stained glass would look really good in.”

Proud to have painted the Dogwood mural in Clinton, off Ferrell Street, and appreciative of having been given the chance to do so, Seraphim spoke about what that piece represents to him.

“One of the things that I love about the dogwood mural,” Seraphim said, “is the size of the blossoms. It really puts you in this delightful world where you’re so small, almost like a bird or a bug, because the blossoms are so huge.”

Seraphim donated a dogwood painting for a raffle at the event, and Bonnie donated two stained glass pieces. Donna Lamm won the cardinal stained glass, Laura Butler Harris won the cross stained glass, and Wendy Carr won the dogwood painting.

Between the sales of event tickets and raffle tickets, Seraphim and Bonnie Smith were a critical part of raising money through the event, meaning they’ve played a role in making even more improvements to the downtown area they love to visit.

The community also played its part, with Rose saying, “We like to provide opportunities for our citizens to participate in making contributions downtown; it really is fun that way.” This is because, as she explained, “It makes them feel like they’re a part of everything.”

This approach seems to be effective, as Rose shared, “We raised about $4,000, which we’ll use for plantings and beautification projects downtown.” She stressed, “We are so appreciative of the artists,” and her excitement was palpable as she said, “We were extremely pleased with the event, and it was a great night.”