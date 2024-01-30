Women’s group hosts project for domestic abuse victims

These two tubs of toiletry items were collected and donated as part of the Toiletry Collection Project for The Battered Women and Family Center at U Care. This was part of a project hosted by the Brownings Methodist Women aimed to aid victims of domestic violence. Pictured are Katie Vann, president of the group, and Betty Sutton, group member.

Church and community came together once more for a positive mission to help those who have suffered from domestic violence — that support came in the form of a donation to U Care Inc. from a quaint place on the edge of Sampson County.

The donation came from members of Brownings Methodist Church, located in Dobbersville, as part of community service projects in which the church participates. This particular one was carried out by their women’s organization, the Brownings Methodist Women.

“Our church, Brownings Methodist Church, we’re located at the very edge of Sampson County, right at the Wayne County line,” Brownings Methodist Women President Katie Vann said. “While we do have some people in Wayne County, most live in Sampson County. Of them, we have our women’s organization, which is a small group of about a dozen women.”

“When we do projects in our church, we include and invite our whole church to be involved in any project that we do,” she added. “We’re very service-oriented and we like local missions.”

That goal led to them starting the Toiletry Collection Project for The Battered Women and Family Center at U Care. As the name suggests, these driven service women collected toiletry items for those at U Care who may need the items for day-to-day necessities. Of the many projects they could’ve done to support U Care, Vann shared why they chose toiletry items.

“So we chose to collect toiletries for U Care because the women and families of domestic violence, we felt that we could help them with shampoos, lotions, toothpaste — all things that they will need when they would need to go to the center,” she said.

“I know that they have things but in talking with Sunny Wilkins, who heads U Care in Sampson County, I asked if that’s something they could benefit from,” Vann said. “She told me, sure, because they always welcome community and civic groups to do things. Our women did just that and we collected two big tubs worth of items.”

Now that the Brownings Methodist Women have completed their project, they don’t plan to stop there. Vann said they’ve already met with Wilkins again for what they can do next to further support U Care.

“We actually had a meeting recently at Ted’s in Clinton,” Vann said. “Sunny met with our group and talked about what U Care does in Clinton, how we can help BeeHive by taking items to them and we asked about ideas on what our group could further donate to help both BeeHive and U Care.”

After taking part in this positive cause, Vann said the feeling of giving was wonderful, a sentiment she wished more people would share.

“I think it’s just a wonderful service that we can do for our community, that being to reach out and donate our time and talents to help others in need,” she said. “I think we all need to be more giving of our hearts and our time to help others.”

Vann then left a message to other civic groups and churches encouraging them to take heed of her statements to further help others, no matter how big or small a form that helps comes.

“Basically what I’m left with, is a challenge to other churches and civic groups to come up with ideas on something your church or group can collect,” she said. “Doesn’t mater the form it takes, whether it’s a canned food drive, a paper drive, even just diapers. There’s so many things that a church can do. Even if you just pick up two or three items to collect it would really help our local U Care out.”

That was the message she’d leave in her final remarks, urging any who have a desire to give to reach out to Wilkins for ideas and ways to help out.

“I’d say if you just talk to Sunny she can give you a list of things that they could do or ideas that groups could use,” she said. “I know at one time U Care use to do the big reverse drawing but now, since COVID, so many things have changed. It’s almost like since COVID a lot of our churches and groups don’t enjoy doing the bigger activities as much like this.”

“Even so, there’s nothing wrong with doing smaller activities,” she added. “Those smaller activities still encourage a church or a group to get more involved and put more responsibility on local groups to get involved in our community. It’s something that really needs to be done more because it’s that important.”

To find out more information on how to support U Care or to reach Wilkins, executive director of Sampson County U Care. The 0ffice can be reached by calling 910-596-0931.

