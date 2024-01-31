Leinwand’s provides free tux rentals for ‘Night to Shine’

Barto Brewington is excited to find a coat with the perfect fit, as Ricky Leinwand helps him try it out.

For those who will participate in the “Night to Shine” prom, an event held for individuals with special needs and developmental difficulties, the excitement continues to mount as the dance on Feb. 9 grows closer and closer.

In addition to all of the financial and volunteer support from Sampson County, clothing drives held at Rebecca’s of Clinton over the last month have seen the community donate countless dresses and suits, providing a slew of options to help the guests look and feel their best while walking down the red carpet on the way to their magical evening.

There were then several days of providing guests an opportunity to browse all the options that had been donated. This allowed them a chance to try on and pick out their formal wear for the evening, and the team of organizers was quite successful in helping the participants find their ideal ensemble.

Finding a suit with the perfect fit isn’t always easy, though. So, when Ricky Leinwand of Leinwand’s of Elizabethtown heard about the event, it was a no-brainer that it was an opportunity to offer his help outfitting the prom-goers.

On Friday evening, Leinwand made his way to First Methodist Church, the sponsoring church, and he provided the classic prom experience of having measurements taken and renting a tux, with the process, including the rental, free of cost.

He stressed, “We’re prepared to do whatever we need to do — at no cost to the kids.”

“They get to pick out their colors, everything,” Leinwand explained, adding, “Obviously, the jacket and pants are black, and the shirts are white, but then they get a bowtie or a necktie in any color they want; everyone has picked a different color so far.”

The opportunity to pick out what color accessories they wanted to go with their tux was a particular point of excitement and a way for the participants to express themselves in their formal wear.

“We can help provide them that clean, pressed, perfect fit, and we can even provide the shoes,” Leinwand said. He let out a chuckle as he joked, “They have to provide their own underwear, and that’s really about it.”

Leinwand’s involvement came somewhat by chance, as he shared, “I just happened to be on Facebook, and Mandy [DuBose] was talking about how they were having the Night to Shine, and the church was sponsoring it.”

He remembered seeing that they were asking for clothing donations and recounted, “I immediately texted her and asked, ‘Hey, how would you like tuxedos?’ and when she asked about cost, I said, ‘Well, don’t worry about it, we’ve got it covered.’”

Leinwand explained, “We do have it covered, and it’s not only me but some of the Civic clubs as well; we also have the Kiwanis Club and the Optimist Club, and those types of organizations help.”

He already has some experience and familiarity with the event, as he explained, “Three years ago, there was this night to shine in Bladen County sponsored by a church there, and we also sponsored that.”

Further explaining his reasoning for providing the service this time around, he said, “Look, we want these kids to look like a million dollars, and they will.”

“It’s a big deal. And it’s a big responsibility for churches to do this, but it’s well worth it when you see the results,” Leinwand explained, “So, we wanted to get involved with it.”

“It’s not just Leinwand’s,” he said, “but we’re a big part of it.” This also serves as a nod of appreciation for all the business this county does with Leinwand’s of Elizabethtown, as he shared, “Sampson County has been very good to us.”

He drove home the significance of this event’s impact on not only the guests, but also those involved with making the Night to Shine possible.

“If you’ve ever been to one of those events, you’ll absolutely just feel like you’ve done something good because these are kids that really deserve and appreciate this experience,” he said, with a big smile forming on his face — which turned into a laugh as he admitted, “Plus, I mean, they can dance better than I can.”