District 4 candidates face off as primary nears

A debate for the District 4 Sampson County commissioner race featured incumbent Lethia Lee and challenger Raymond Hedrick Hayes, covering a wide array of issues impacting not only the district, but the county as a whole.

A third candidate for the race, challenger Andrea C. Rouse, was absent from the proceedings Saturday night due to “medical circumstances beyond her control,” according to Ed Gillim, chair for the Sampson County Democrats, which hosted the event. All three in the District 4 contest are Democrats.

The debate was held at First Baptist Church, 900 College St., Clinton, and was moderated by Marcus Bass, a former Sampson County Democratic Party chair, who asked questions and allowed candidates to offer rebuttals to responses. The audience also provided questions that were read by Bass. Lee and Hayes addressed issues that included the county’s budget, its workforce, employee salaries, law enforcement and a number of other issues.

Lethia Lee, who became the county’s first Black female to be elected to the board in 2020, is seeking reelection to her second term.

Lee was a family service worker for the Head Start program for more than a decade, served for 15 years as an income maintenance caseworker for the Sampson County Department of Social Services and spent seven years at the Sampson County Center for the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program, through the Cooperative Extension.

“You have to know your people and you have to know the needs of the people. And you have to have a vision — I had a vision for District 4, one that District 4 had never seen before,” said Lee, who touted the acquisition of a $13 million grant for Ivanhoe and inroads being made for roads and water infrastructure in District 4. “We have accomplished some things together that District 4 had not seen, and if I’m elected for another term, they’ll see some more of the things that they haven’t seen. We’re on the move, we’re getting things done. That’s what I intend on continuing to do. We do it for the people, because we know it’s needed. We’ve been waiting around for years for things to happen … it makes us feel good to know we can get something. Everybody is somebody, and District 4 has not been that for a lot of years.”

Raymond Hedrick Hayes, Jr. is a lifelong resident of the Ivanhoe community and also owns property in the Snow Hill community, part of District 4.

For the last 13 years, Hayes has served the mental health community as a psychiatric tech at Novant Hospital. Before his work in mental health, he dedicated 15 years to teaching in both the Union and Clinton school districts. Additionally, Hayes served as a state correctional officer for five years. Hayes said his vision for District 4 includes safe communities, a strong law enforcement investment and accessible services for all residents.

“I not only know this community, but I love this community,’ said Hayes. “I served this community as a fireman, I served this community as a vice president of the Ivanhoe Development Center.”

Bass asked about the county budget, and what the candidates would do to ensure vital programs receive the funding they need while combating wasteful spending.

“You have to prioritize, and look at what those shortfalls are,” said Hayes. “You cannot make raises just for the sake of raises, and it has not had any effect in needed departments.”

Hayes said those who are making well over $100,000, including the county manager, “should be looked at” as nobody who is managing the county should be making that much when the county will be dealing with a multi-million dollar shortfall when dealing with the budget.

Lee said that, each year, there is a shortfall.

“We make up for that by cutting — sometimes we have to cut deep, and that hurts everybody,” Lee stated. “The only way the county gets money is through property tax. The county has to depend on the money we get through property tax. As far as somebody making too much money, you have to look at what they’re doing to make that money. I don’t think anybody in the county is making too much money. If you’re put in the position that (county manager) Mr. (Ed) Causey is placed in, would you like to make $50,000 for doing what he does. Would you accept that as a salary? We’re looking at everybody, not just Mr. Causey. It’s not an easy task.”

Lee pointed to the Sheriff’s Office, where the county attempted to make strides to fill positions with temporary raises before the across-the-board salary bumps were approved in November 2023 in the wake of a market and pay classification study. Sheriff’s leaders cited low pay as a reason deputies were leaving for other jobs.

“They came out and said they could fill the positions (after raises were approved), and not a one of them have been filled,” said Lee. “That’s where we have a shortfall, I’ll admit. We have to get in there and straighten that out with what the sheriff’s has promised us. He promised us he would fill all those positions once he got his raises, but that has not happened.”

Hayes cited Sampson County’s “image problem” when paying its employees, despite recent strides made to rectify that. He said the ship has sailed in some respects, as those employees who leave for other jobs take their families with them, sometimes moving all together. It’s not as easy as simply coming back for a little more money, he said.

Hayes said when people are at “poverty level” in Sampson County, he does have a problem with someone in local government making “more than the governor.”

“Anybody making $100,000 should have not gotten anything,” said Hayes, pointing to the salary study. “Those jobs in the jail are hard to fill because they are very dangerous. There have been attacks, which takes even more individuals out of work, because they have to recover. That puts more of a burden on the county, because they not only have to pay that person for being out of work on disability, but you also have to pay someone to replace them and work overtime, which many of our law enforcement officers have not been paid correctly — and that’s why we have a lawsuit today.”

The County of Sampson has already expended $100,000 and allocated an additional $100,000 in the current 2023-24 budget to defend against the lawsuit filed at the beginning of 2022 by more than 30 current and former Sampson County Sheriff’s Office employees, who have alleged they were not properly compensated by the county as required by law.

The lawsuit, filed by 34 current and former Sheriff’s Office employees, maintains that pay was withheld “in an amount in excess of $25,000.” The complaint and demand for jury trial filed in February 2022 cites federal law and Sampson County’s Personnel Resolution as it pertains to overtime pay, with the named employees maintaining they were shortchanged by the county in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The FLSA established limit for law enforcement officers is 171 hours during a 28-day period. Any hours worked over 171 hours during that four-week period would qualify as overtime “and plaintiffs would be paid or granted compensatory time at 1.5 times their hourly rate for their overtime work,” the complaint notes. At the end of each 28-day period, plaintiffs submit their timesheets to the defendant — the County of Sampson — and payments would be issued by the county based on the information properly reported in the submitted timesheets. That litigation is ongoing.

“I don’t know where Mr. Hayes is getting his information from, that there is a lawsuit today because they have not been paid — that’s not true,” said Lee. “You have a lawsuit because you have deputies that claim they did not get paid for overtime, but they can’t prove it. You have to be on the inside to make statements like you’ve made, because that is wrong.”

Bass asked what measures candidates would take to decrease county payroll, if any, to eliminate wasteful spending.

Lee pointed to the pay study and how it evaluated the market, and what other counties were paying their employees.

“Most of the times we fall short, because we’re trying to keep the budget in order,” said Lee. That has changed, she said. “I worked for the county 30 years, and I didn’t have anybody sitting on this county commissioner’s seat that volunteered to give me a raise. If you got anything, you got 3%. But now we’re paying our employees a decent salary, one they can live off when they retire. That’s important. That’s what they earned, what they deserve.”

Hayes said it was important, in dealing with the budget, to look not only at the property taxes, but sales tax revenue. He said he would also look at “salary caps” for any employee making over $100,000.

“Once again, regardless of responsibility, that is way above the limit that the county should be paying,” said Hayes. “And if they feel like they are worth more — which they are — they can go to another county where they can make more. But we have very talented and educated people within this county, that love this county and live in this county, that will work for the wages if they are treated correctly. I’m so sorry that nobody in the past supported you as a county employee, but you, just like I, have a right to vote — and if things aren’t right, if you have a problem with someone that is in there, you need to vote them out and let the next person have the opportunity to do what needs to be done.”

Lee said that the board is not a one-man band. There are five people on the board who have a say.

“You’re not in this alone; you don’t have the only vote,” she stated. “Just because you say you want something does not mean it’s going to happen. You have to do what’s right, and what’s right is working together. You can’t get on this board and dispute everything everyone has to say. You’re not going to make it very long, I can tell you that. It’s teamwork that makes the difference. If you’re not working for team, then you wouldn’t serve much purpose to the people of District 4 or to Sampson County.”

Hayes offered a rebuttal, saying he understood one vote might not make the difference, but his voice would be heard.

“Yes, I will be one vote, but I will not sit explicitly there and vote with the majority,” said Hayes. “I would express my disagreement. And, as far as salaries. I will not ever get everyone’s vote, and neither will you, because not everybody is going to agree. So we can agree to disagree, but if something is wrong, it takes one person to change the world, one grain at a time. So if something is not right, I will vote against it.”

Although not in attendance Saturday, Rouse is a native of Sampson County and attests that it is “time to hear the people.” She has a BS degree in Management and Organizational Development and a Masters of Business Leadership. She has extensive experience in education and in working toward mental health issues.

“As a native of Sampson County, at an early age, I knew this is where I wanted to spend my life, because of the love for my family and community,” Rouse has stated. “I have worked most of my life in mental health (in the private sector and the Veterans Hospital) and education. These experiences have given me a sense of the needs of our community, from our children to the adults. I feel strongly that I can be a voice for the citizens of Sampson County.”

Both District 4 and District 2 — featuring Republican incumbent Jerol Kivett facing off against challenger Eric Pope — are seeing hotly-contested races in the March primary, which will essentially serve to put the winner in office, barring unprecedented write-in campaigns in November. Early voting will extend from Feb. 15 to March 2 leading up to the March 5 primary.

