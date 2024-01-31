On Tuesday, Mr. Jimmy Smith of Four County Electric Membership Corporation presented Sampson Community College (SCC) with a check to help finance SCC’s Four County Electric Scholarship Fund for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The purpose of this foundation scholarship is to support students pursuing an education at SCC, helping them cover costs incurred throughout the semester.

Speaking on behalf of the college, Lisa Turlington, dean of Advancement and executive director of the Foundation, said, “It is always a pleasure to visit with Jimmy Smith of Four County Electric. We appreciate the long-standing relationship and support of our students.”

For more information about the SCC Foundation or how to give, visit www.sampsoncc.edu/scholarships.